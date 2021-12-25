5 best adventure games of 2021

From Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy to Resident Evil Village, 2021 saw the release of some amazing adventure games. They let the players assume the role of the protagonist in an interactive story driven by exploration and/or puzzle-solving. The genre's focus on stories allows it to draw heavily from other narrative-based media, literature, and film.

Best adventure games released in 2021

Metroid Dread

Resident Evil Village

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Psychonauts 2

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Developer/ Publisher: Mercury Steam, Nintendo

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release date: October 8, 2021

In many ways, Metroid Dread follows the success of Metroid Samus Returns and builds on the series’ 2D side scroller legacy. Developed by Mercury Steam, the game introduces stealth elements, with Samus avoiding the EMMI robots in certain areas by hiding, reducing her noise, and using the Phantom Cloak.

Resident Evil Village

Developer/ Publisher: Capcom

Platform: Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows

Release date: May 1, 2021

The follow-up to Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Resident Evil Village continues the story of Ethan Winters. The title evolves the series in a new direction that is certain to make fans nostalgic about the older Resident Evil titles, particularly Resident Evil 4. With both returning and new characters featured, it is a must-play title.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Developer/ Publisher: Insomniac Games, Sony

Platform: PlayStation 5

Release date: June 11, 2021

Arguably the best PlayStation Exclusive of the year, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart not only delivers an amazing game but really showcases the next-gen capabilities of the PlayStation 5 console. From advanced ray-tracing effects to seamless transitions between worlds using its fast SSD, the game’s amazing visual style and smooth gameplay make it one of the best releases of the year.

Psychonauts 2

Developer/ Publisher: Double Fine, Xbox

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux

Release date: August 25, 2021

The follow-up to 2005’s Psychonauts might have kept fans waiting for over 15 years, but it certainly was a well-worth wait. Developed by Tim Schafer and Double Fine Studios, Psychonauts 2 feels like a continuation of the mind-bending psychological adventure-platformer which continues the story without dropping a beat.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Developer/ Publisher: Eidos Montreal, Square Enix

Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release date: October 26, 2021

Prior to its release, everyone was skeptical of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Square Enix’s previous Marvel game, Marvel’s Avengers (2020), was anything but what fans wanted. Despite having one of the biggest IPs in entertainment history, the game was panned for its heavy usage of microtransactions and grind-based gameplay. Thankfully, Marvel’s Guardian’s of the Galaxy takes a different path than its predecessor and delivers a memorable story-based action-adventure experience.

