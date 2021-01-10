Detroit: Become Human is an adventure game with a futuristic setting where machines have greater intelligence than human beings. Choice plays an important role in the outcome of the game.

Detroit: Become Human is a favorite of sci-fi enthusiasts. It has a compelling story and intriguing characters. Players who love this game can try out the games list below.

Also Read: Best games like Life is Strange

5 best adventure games like Detroit: Become Human for PCs in 2021

These are five of the best PC games like Detroit Become Human:

1. The Uncertain: Light At The End

Image via GameGator

Like Detroit: Become Human, this title is also an adventure game that has a great story. Players will be transported into a post-apocalyptic world where robots have replaced humans.

The objective is to survive in this world alongside Emily, the protagonist of the game. This sci-fi adventure game is worth spending time on.

Players will get to solve unique puzzles and enjoy the picturesque locations offered by the title. The game also has good graphics and an immersive soundtrack that sets the mood.

Advertisement

Download it here.

2. Heavy Rain

Image via WallpaperAccess

This detective game has a fascinating story that gamers will enjoy. The game revolves around four protagonists who are trying to solve the mystery of the Origami Killer.

The innumerable twists and turns in the game will make sure that players play it for hours on end. The game also has great characters, each of whom has his/her motive to fulfill, like in Detroit: Become Human.

The game is very choice-driven, and each choice plays an important role in the outcome, not unlike Detroit: Become Human. The game is also appreciated for its great visuals.

Download it here.

3. Tell Me Why

Advertisement

Image via WallpaperTip

Players get the freedom to shape their own stories in this title. Like the characters of Detroit: Become Human, players will also be drawn into this game's characters.

The story revolves around Tyler and Alyson Ronan, who use their supernatural bond to revisit old memories. Players can join them in their quest to unravel many mysteries of the past through this title.

Many gamers often applaud the storytelling devices used in this game. Players will have to make decisions along the way that will ultimately determine the story's outcome, like Detroit: Become Human.

Download it here.

4. Beyond: Two Souls

Image via DeviantArt

This game is a lot like Tell Me Why. It also revolves around two characters that are spiritually connected. This title is also a joy to players who are into psychological sci-fi games.

When it comes to interactive storytelling and quick time events, this game will remind people of Detroit: Become Human. Players looking for action and adventure will not be disappointed.

Advertisement

Players have the option to switch between characters whenever they want. Famous Hollywood celebrities like Ellen Page and Willem Dafoe have brilliantly voiced the leading characters of the game.

Download it here.

5. Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Even if the original version of the game was released way back in 2005, its story and gameplay are enjoyed to this day. The remastered version came up with better graphics and controller support.

There are four playable characters offered by this title. The multi-layered narrative and the nature of quick-time events in this title will surely remind players of Detroit: Become Human.

The game has multiple endings, which depends on the player's choices in the story. The cinematic score of the title is also worth appreciating.

Download it here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also Read: Best games like Escape from Tarkov.