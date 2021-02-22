5 best alternatives to PUBG Mobile that players can download

PUBG Mobile is a famous battle royale title enjoyed by millions of mobile gamers worldwide. Realistic graphics and exciting gameplay are two of the best features of the game.

There are also many games like PUBG Mobile that players can download. Here are a few options that they can try out.

Best alternatives to PUBG Mobile that players can download

These are five of the best such games for Androids:

#1 - Call of Duty: Mobile

Image via 4K Wallpapers

This game is the best alternative to PUBG Mobile, according to many players. From Team Deathmatches to BR matches, players will have a thrilling time playing this title.

The game offers players various skins that they can use to customize their characters. COD Mobile also gets appreciated for its console-quality graphics and easy and customizable controls.

Download it from here

#2 - Garena Free Fire

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Free Fire is also a famous battle-royale game like PUBG Mobile. It has a 4v4 game mode where players can defeat enemy squads using the powerful weapons provided.

The battle royale matches are short and last about 10 minutes. However, instead of 100 players, only 50 players land on the battlefield and strive to be the last one standing.

Download it from here

#3 - Modern Strike Online: PvP FPS

Image via Google Play

This game is not a battle royale title, but it has exciting multiplayer battles that players can be a part of. It offers realistic weapons like pistols, shotguns, machine guns, etc., like PUBG Mobile.

Modern Strike Online offers game modes like Team Battle, Deathmatch, Team Bomb Battle, Duel, Special Operation, and Hardcore. Players can also create their own custom game!

Download it from here

#4 - ScarFall – The Royale Combat

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

ScarFall is a battle royale game that is becoming more and more famous with time. It has good graphics and can be enjoyed even without an internet connection.

Like PUBG Mobile, this title has a great collection of explosives and weapons that players can use. They can also use enemy detectors to track nearby enemies.

Download it from here

#5 - PIXEL’S UNKNOWN BATTLE GROUND

Image via Viral Cone (YouTube)

Players who are into pixelated graphics will have fun playing this title. PIXEL'S UNKNOWN BATTLE GROUND is very similar to PUBG Mobile in terms of gameplay, and the basic rules of battle royale gaming apply to it.

The game offers over 30 types of weapons to its players can come with the auto-shooting feature. With over 50 million downloads, this game has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

