5 best amulets in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown offers an exciting campaign, formidable boss encounters, and a diverse array of in-game weapons, shards, and charms that enhance your character. Among these, the game introduces powerful items known as amulets, which significantly boost your character's survivability on the battlefield by granting additional abilities.

There are 38 unique amulets in the game that possess distinctive offensive and defensive capabilities, each playing a pivotal role in easing the challenges encountered throughout the campaign. Thus, understanding the significance of amulets is essential, as they can greatly facilitate your in-game progression.

This article highlights five of the best amulets in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, that should significantly enhance your gameplay experience.

Blade Dancer and other powerful amulets in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

1) Blade Dancer

Blade Dancer amulet proves to be a valuable asset (Image via Ubisoft)

While Prince of Persia The Lost Crown features a diverse array of weapons, the primary focus lies on the blades wielded by Sargon. The Blade Dancer amulet is a valuable asset for delivering potent strikes and executing damaging combos. To acquire it, you must engage with Varham upon joining the forces. Varham, the formidable leader, endeavors to assemble a formidable group of warriors.

In terms of the Blade Dancer amulet's effects, it essentially adds an extra attack to your combo. Therefore, equipping it not only augments your offensive maneuvers but also enables the execution of a powerful barrage of strikes, effortlessly dispatching stronger adversaries.

2) Dragon King

The Dragon King amulet is beneficial for saving your character's life (Image via YouTube/Game Guides Channel)

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown goes beyond simply obtaining offensive amulets. Throughout your journey, you'll encounter formidable bosses. In such situations, the defensive amulet becomes invaluable. The Dragon King amulet is particularly effective in handling such encounters, acting as a lifesaver and shielding you from fatal blows, allowing you to survive the battlefield with a small amount of health.

The Dragon King amulet is the most beneficial for saving your character's life and replenishing a portion of your health bar. However, this life-saving effect activates only once. Additionally, this unique amulet can be acquired through interacting with an NPC located in Sacred Archives.

3) White Peacock

The amulet is located in the Sunken Harbor (Image via YouTube/ Game Guides Channel)

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown incorporates diverse combat elements, introducing various enemy tactics as you advance through the game. Among these are ranged attacks, where enemies utilize elemental powers and arrows to strike from a distance. To navigate such challenges effortlessly, it is advisable to equip and use the White Peacock amulet.

The White Peacock amulet lets you unleash three consecutive arrows, enhancing its effectiveness against ranged attacks. You can find it inside a chest situated in the Sunken Harbor.

4) Turning Wind

This amulet increases damage dealt during dodges (Image via YouTube/ Game Guides Channel)

The combat gameplay element in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown centers on evading attacks. The better your execution of dodges, the more gratifying your combat outcomes become.

While parrying and standard dodging enhance your ability to execute attacks more effectively, the Turning Wind amulet amplifies the damage dealt during dodges. Acquiring this valuable amulet involves conversing with the wolf called Chamrosh after successfully defeating Kiana.

5) Indomitable Spirit

In Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, encountering moments of low health heightens the risk of losing battles. To overcome such challenges, make use of the Indomitable Spirit amulet. It significantly enhances your character's survivability by boosting attack power when health is at a critical level. Obtain this valuable amulet by defeating Erlik in the game.