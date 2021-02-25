COD Mobile is a popular shooting game, appreciated for its console-quality graphics and great sound effects. Players can enjoy exciting battle royale matches and other multiplayer matches in this title.

COD Mobile is unfortunately not compatible with 2 GB RAM devices.

5 best Android games like COD Mobile for 2 GB RAM devices

#1 - Striker Zone Mobile: Online Shooting Games

This game, like COD Mobile, offers a good arsenal of weapons to defeat opponents. The game has user-friendly controls and is appreciated for its good graphics.

In this title, players will have to go through the Chernobyl strike zone. Players will have to take part in dynamic battles and emerge victorious in order to rise up the ranks.

#2 - Infinity Ops: Online FPS Cyberpunk Shooter

Players have the option to choose four different classes in this sci-fi FPS game. These four classes are Assault, Recruit, Saboteur, and Tank.

The game offers players Team Deathmatches which will surely remind players of COD Mobile. Players can also use cool weapons like plasma rifles and laser machine guns to shoot enemies.

#3 - Ace Commando

Like COD Mobile, this title also has smooth gameplay and action-packed fight sequences. The game also offers realistic weapons.

There are multiple missions that this military-themed game has in stock for its players. Players can earn rewards and gain experience points with every successful mission.

#4 - BattleOps

Like COD Mobile, this title revolves around shooting and survival. Players can enjoy many FPS missions like BattleOps even if they do not have an internet connection.

The title offers many multiplayer maps for players to choose from. Players can take part in amazing sniper missions in this title. It has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

#5 - Modern Combat Versus: New Online Multiplayer FPS

Mobile gamers can take part in the 4v4 multiplayer deathmatches in this FPS shooter game. Modern Combat Versus has over six different maps that players can enjoy.

Players can choose from over 17 specialized agents with unique abilities. Like COD Mobile, players can customize their agent’s appearance with the skins available.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

