5 best Android games like Free Fire for beginners

Free Fire has emerged as one of the most successful battle royale games on the mobile platform. It juxtaposes traditional BR elements with distinctive features to give players a unique gaming experience.

Free Fire might be a bit intimidating for beginners. So, players who want to get used to the gameplay before diving into Free Fire can check out the games given below.

What are the best Android games like Free Fire for beginners?

#1 Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS

Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS (Image via MobileGamesDaily, YouTube)

In Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS, players can choose between battle royale matches and PVP matches. Like Free Fire, this game has a good collection of characters for beginners to choose from.

The pixelated graphics and block-like characters will give players Minecraft vibes. The title has easy controls that are great for beginners.

#2 Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Battle Royale: FPS Shooter (Image via The CGGuides - Gameplay & Walkthrough, YouTube)

Like all battle royale titles, the main aim of players in Battle Royale: FPS Shooter is to be the last person standing.

This game has an auto-shooting feature that will make shooting easy for beginners. It also has over 30 types of weapons, including AK, Minigun, Sniper guns, SMG, pistols and more.

#3 Victory Royale

Victory Royale (Image via Wikipedia)

Like in Free Fire, Victory Royale players have to land in a hostile battleground and fight for their survival. If players want to enjoy other types of matches, they can always opt for the PVP mode.

Beginners will not find a lot of tough opponents in this game. The title is compatible with low-end Android devices and takes up less storage space.

#4 Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale (Image via nickatnyte, YouTube)

Beginners will thoroughly enjoy Battlelands Royale because of its adorable characters and light-hearted gameplay.

The duration of matches in this game is shorter compared to Free Fire matches. They only last for about 5 minutes. A battle royale match can have a total of 32 players.

#5 Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale

Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale (Image via Nox)

Heroes Strike Offline – MOBA & Battle Royale has a combination of MOBA and battle royale elements. Like Free Fire, the characters in this title have unique abilities that help players during combat.

Beginners will enjoy the battle royale matches as the total number of players is restricted to 12.

