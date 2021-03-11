Hitman is one of the best action-shooter video game franchises of all time. The title prioritizes stealth-based gameplay over aggression.

The games are available on multiple platforms, with Hitman Sniper being a hit with Android users.

5 best Android games like Hitman in 2021

#1 - Agent #9 – Stealth Game

Image via CXZ Gaming

Like the Hitman games, this title also focuses on stealth rather than confrontational gunplay. Players will have to step into the shoes of an assassin and kill their targets.

The controls of the game could use some improvement; nonetheless, players will have a fun time completing the numerous missions. Agent #9 has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

#2 - Bank Robbery Stealth Mission: Secret Agent Games 3D

Image via crazgame 25 (YouTube)

The ultimate objective of players in this title is completing the Special Force Bank Robbery FPS Shooter mission. Players can use weapons like the M1911 and M4 to complete the mission.

The game offers 10 challenging levels for players to navigate. The title is quite similar to the Hitman games, and the secret agent of this game will remind players of Agent 47.

#3 - Cover Fire: Online Shooting Games

Image via AppRiver4you pawan (YouTube)

This game has an interesting story mode that players will definitely enjoy. The story is divided into 12 chapters.

Cover Fire also hosts Online Sniper Tournaments that players can take part in. The action and thrilling fighting sequences will certainly remind players of the Hitman games.

#4 - Sniper Attack – FPS Mission Shooting Games 2020

Image via TapTapGameplay (YouTube)

Players will have to complete many missions and assassinate enemies like in the Hitman titles. Sniper Attack has realistic characters and action sequences.

Players are advised to use snipers to complete the missions and upgrade them for better performance. The title has a rating of 4 stars on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded for free.

#5 - Sniper Fury: Online 3D FPS & Sniper Shooter Game

Image via uğurtube çocuk (YouTube)

With over 50 million downloads, this game is quite popular among Android users. Like the Hitman titles, this game has a good collection of weapons that players can use to defeat their enemies.

Players who love to snipe will surely have a fun time playing this title. This title is compatible with low-end devices, and its download size is only 34 MB.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

