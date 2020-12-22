PUBG Mobile KR version has gained a lot of popularity over the last few months. PUBG Mobile enthusiasts will not have any difficulty playing this title as the gameplay is the same.

PUBG Mobile KR version takes up quite some space. Players who do not have enough storage space to spare, can download the following games like PUBG Mobile KR version, which are under 500 MB:

5 best Android games like PUBG Mobile KR version under 500 MB

1. The Last Stand: Battle Royale with Zombie

Image via Google Play Games (YouTube)

This game will remind players of the zombie mode of PUBG Mobile KR version. Players can enjoy playing this title in solo mode or with their friends.

The Last Stand has dozens of weapons that players can use to kill the bloodthirsty zombies. The unique combat system and the easy controls make the game even better.

Size: 244 MB

Download it here.

2. Battlelands Royale

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This game offers a fun twist to the traditional battle royale games. Like PUBG Mobile KR version, the ultimate aim is to be the last person standing.

There can be a total of 32 players in one match and it can go on for 3 to 5 minutes approximately. Players can pick up weapons like bazookas and mini-guns to kill their enemies.

Size: 107 MB

Download it here.

3. Rocket Royale

Image via GodGang (YouTube)

The main objective of the players in this game is to escape the island that they are trapped in by building a rocket. The game provides the players with the necessary supplies required to build the rocket.

This game also revolves around shooting and survival like PUBG Mobile KR version. With over 10 million downloads, Rocket Royale has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 179 MB

Download it here.

4. Royale Battle Survivor

Image via Android Games (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile KR version, players will have to land in a battleground and scour the place for weapons and supplies. Players appreciate the game for its graphics.

This game gives players the option to ride a horse to reach the safe zone in time. Moreover, it has other vehicles that players can use to travel around the map.

Size: 99 MB

Download it here.

5. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via GameScott (YouTube)

The rules followed by this battle royale title are quite similar to that of PUBG Mobile KR version. With over 5 million downloads, this title has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

The game has a good collection of weapons; players can pick up two primary guns and one secondary gun. The game also has many vehicles that players can use to travel around the map.

Size: 386 MB

Download it here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

