5 best Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 1 GB RAM devices

PUBG Mobile Lite is for players who need quick BR matches on the go. In this game, Battle Royale matches have 60 players instead of a regular 100. PUBG Mobile Lite is also suitable for devices with less RAM.

For Android users, the Play Store has many options like PUBG Mobile Lite. In addition, several BR or shooting games can be played on 1 GB RAM devices.

Five best alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite for Android users

1) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall can be played offline (Image via ScarFall, YouTube)

ScarFall is one of the best Battle Royale games that resembles PUBG Mobile Lite. Unlike other BR games, players get three chances to survive on the battlefield. The game features a vast map, lots of vehicles, and loads of arms.

To play BR matches in ScarFall, players don't need to have an internet connection. The BR mode is also available offline.

2) N.O.V.A. Legacy

N.O.V.A. Legacy features 8-player BR matches. (Image via Gameloft, YouTube)

Players can experience the best of Gameloft's sci-fi N.O.V.A. series in an under-100 MB package. The N.O.V.A.'s Marine is back in an 8-player BR game.

Fans will immediately notice the same sci-fi vibes and futuristic weapons. The game also features a 4v4 multiplayer battle mode.

3) Hero Hunters

Hero Hunter has over 100 characters. (Image via Hothead Games, YouTube)

Fortnite fans will like the characters and gameplay of Hero Hunters. The game has more than a hundred characters and a massive array of weapons.

Its visuals will remind one of console graphics. Along with a survival shooter mode, Hero Hunters has a boss raid and a gauntlet mode too.

4) Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale has 32-player BR matches. (Image via Battlelands Royale, YouTube)

Players who liked Clash of Clans might fall for the adorable characters in Battlelands Royale. The BR matches have 32 players, and the battles last for up to 5 minutes.

Those who don't prefer over-the-top graphics or violence will like Battlelands Royale as it has a lighter tone.

5) Blood Rivals

Blood Rivals has a download size of 192MB. (Image via GameScott, YouTube)

Blood Rivals is probably the best game like PUBG Mobile Lite under 200 MB. Players are airdropped to a location, and then they loot and shoot for survival. The game also has a 12-player TDM mode.

Just like ScarFall, Blood Rivals can be played offline, and players have three chances to respawn.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

