5 best anti-air spells in Clash Royale

Clash Royale is a popular smartphone game in which users compete in 1v1 and 2v2 multiplayer fights using cards with special abilities. Mini tank troops, tank troops, swarm cards, spells, and many other cards are available.

Anti-air spells are among the essential cards since they protect against opposing troop pushes and assault hostile towers. This post will go over the five strongest anti-air spell cards in Clash Royale and how to use them to win battles.

5 best anti-air spell cards in Clash Royale

5) Arrows

Arrows in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 486

Arrows is an area-damage spell card obtained after completing the Clash Royale training. Despite its low damage, it has a larger range than Fireball, making it perfect for dealing with Minions and Skeleton Army.

They can be used to protect direct tower attacking troops such as Goblin Barrel and Miner against quick response cards such as Minions and Skeletons.

4) Poison

Poison Spell (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 960

When players reach Arena 9, they will be able to unlock the Poison Card. It's a spell card that hits both enemy troops and towers in a wide region. It has a large effect radius and can cause a lot of damage.

It's a strong spell card since it destroys enemy troops and towers and slows their movement by 15%, allowing friendly forces to attack. Due to its high damage output, it's ideal for finishing units like Musketeers, Minions, and Ice Wizards.

3) Lightning

Cost: 6 Elixir

Damage: 1389

Arena 8 is where you can unlock the Lightning card, which is a spell card. It's a spell that sends destructive lightning bolts at up to three people with the highest health in its range, temporarily stunning any survivors.

Lightning deals a lot of damage, but not as much as the hardest units like the Golem or Lava Hound. It can easily finish opposing support units; thus, it's still useful.

2) Fireball

Fireball in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 913

One of the most popular Rare cards among players is Fireball. The Fireball card becomes available if a player has finished the Clash Royale training. A fireball is a pushback-effect area-damage spell card with a modest radius and high damage.

It's also worth noting that it takes a few seconds to reach the target, depending on how far the Fireball is shot from the King's Tower. When the Fireball is cast, troops on the boundaries of the spell's radius may not be damaged as they have moved forward by the time the Fireball reaches them.

1) Rocket

Cost: 6 Elixir

Damage: 1389

Once players reach Arena 6, they can unlock the Rocket card. It's a small-range area damaging spell that deals a lot of damage and knockbacks when it hits. This spell manifests as a massive missile fired from the King's Tower.

They are best employed on the offensive to take out towers with low hitpoints. It's an excellent endgame card, allowing you to finish off your opponent's tower before the countdown runs out.

