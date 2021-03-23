5 best Battle Royale games for iOS and Android users in India

There are a wide variety of games that fans can play on their mobile devices. In recent times, Battle Royale titles have been ruling the mobile gaming world.

BR titles are available for both Android and iOS phones. Indian mobile gamers can take a look at the list below to pick any one of them.

Five best BR games for iOS and Android users in India

#1 - Garena Free Fire – The Cobra

Image via Garena Free Fire

Players into Battle Royale games must surely be aware of Free Fire. This game's matches last for about 10 minutes each and can have up to 50 players in total.

The title is famous for offering players a pool of unique characters with special abilities. They can unlock more characters by progressing in the game or by spending gold coins or diamonds.

Android users can download the game from here

iOS users can download the game from here

#2 - ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via GameScott (YouTube)

One of the best aspects of this BR game is that it can be enjoyed with or without an internet connection. The game gets appreciated for its good graphics, excellent sound effects, and easy gameplay.

A remarkable feature in ScarFall is that it allows players to re-spawn up to three times. They can also use vehicles like trains, helicopters, cars, etc., to reach the safe zone quickly.

Android users can download the game from here

iOS users can download the game from here

#3 - Battlelands Royale

Image via Battlelands Royale (YouTube)

This Battle Royale game mixes humor with action and features characters that players will find adorable. There can be a total of 32 players in a BR match that lasts about 5 minutes.

There are 12 weapons that players can use, out of which three can be acquired via airdrops. Bazookas, Mini-guns, Assault rifles, Scars, etc., are a few of the guns that Battlelands Royale offers.

Android users can download the game from here

iOS users can download the game from here

#4 - Rocket Royale

Image via Amazon.in

Rocket Royale is different from the other Battle Royale titles on this list and has a unique concept. The easy controls and exciting gameplay make it even more entertaining.

Apart from fighting opponents, players will have to build a rocket using the materials scattered around the map. They will then have to escape the island in that rocket to become the winner.

Android users can download the game from here

iOS users can download the game from here

#5 - Guns Royale – Multiplayer Blocky Battle Royale

Image via KruSimulation (YouTube)

This offering features pixelated characters, which will surely remind players of Minecraft. They can enjoy both PvP and PvE gameplays solo or with friends online.

As the game progresses, players have the option to unlock new characters. Guns Royale has a rating of 4.3 stars on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Android users can download the game from here

iOS users can download the game from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

