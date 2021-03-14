PUBG Mobile and Fortnite are appreciated for their exciting and engaging battle royale matches. The gameplay of the titles might be a little different, but the underlying rules are the same.

Unfortunately, PUBG Mobile and Fortnite are not compatible with low-end devices.

5 best battle royale games like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite for low-end smartphones

#1 - Battlelands Royale

Image via Battlelands Royale

The characters featured in this battle royale title seem like mini versions of Fortnite characters. The basic rules of the title are the same as PUBG Mobile.

There are a total of 32 players in one match, which lasts for approximately 10 minutes. Players can make use of assault rifles, mini-guns, scars, and bazookas to shoot their enemies.

Download it from here.

#2 - Battle Destruction

Image via Gaming Mobile

The ultimate objective of this battle royale game is survival. The game's PvP mode will remind players of Fortnite, whereas the battle royale matches will give PUBG Mobile flashbacks.

The title has a cool day and night mode and offers a huge snow map where players can wage their fight for survival. Players can also enjoy Quick Match 1v1s in the game.

Download it from here.

#3 - Fort survival: offline Battle Royale game

Image via Google Play

In this battle royale title, players need to collect weapons and supplies as soon as they land in the battleground just like Fortnite and PUBG Mobile. There are multiple maps that players can navigate.

The title offers various cyber weapons like plasma assault rifles and laser katanas that can be used by players to defend themselves. The game has easy controls and can be downloaded for free.

Download it from here.

#4 - Victory Royale

Image via MoltPlays

Like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite, 100 players land in a hostile land and fight to be the last person standing. Players can also engage in intense PvP matches offered by the title.

Players can use an aggressive approach or a strategic approach while playing the game. Players can connect with their friends online and enjoy Victory Royale.

Download it from here.

#5 - Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Image via Pryszard Android iOS Gameplays

This title also offers its players exciting battle royale matches like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite. Players need to steer clear of the dead zone while playing this game.

The title has a decent collection of over 30 weapons that players can use to defeat enemies. This title is suitable for beginners as it comes with an auto-shooting feature.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

