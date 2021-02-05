PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous games that belongs to this genre. When it comes to mobile gaming, battle royale games rule the world.

Players can enjoy PUBG Mobile on their PC with the help of an emulator or play the original title, PUBG.

5 Best Battle Royale Games like PUBG Mobile for low-end PCs in 2021

#1 - Rules of Survival

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Like PUBG Mobile, players will have to fight to be the last person standing after landing on a deserted island. One battle royale match has a total of 300 players fighting for survival.

Players will have to keep track of the shrinking safe zone alongside defeating their enemies. PC gamers can play this game solo or form a squad that can have up to five players.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core I3-4160

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4600

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 2 GB available space

Download it here.

#2 - Cyber Hunter

Image via Cyber Hunter (YouTube)

This title revolves around shooting and survival. The basic rules are the same for the two titles. The major difference is the ambiance, where PUBG Mobile is realistic, Cyber Hunter is futuristic.

Players get the opportunity to use cool weapons like Liberty Apha, Omega, etc. The title also has a variety of customization options that players can use to change the appearance of their characters.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core I3-4160

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4600

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 3 GB available space

Download it here.

#3 - Battle Royale Survival

Image via Steam

Players who are into Legoesque, block-like characters will be into this title. The graphics are vastly different from PUBG Mobile, but the gameplay is quite similar to PUBG Mobile.

The game gives players a choice of five different characters. Apart from picking up weapons from the shelters, players can also gather weapons and supplies from air-drops in this title.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows 7/8/10 - 64bits

Processor: 2 GHz Intel Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon or equivalent

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD Chipset

Storage: 500 MB available space

Download it here.

#4 - Knives Out

Image via Wallpaper Cave

The battle royale games in this title last for about 20 minutes. Like PUBG Mobile, a total of 100 players land in a hostile land and loot weapons and supplies from buildings and shelters.

The game has a good collection of weapons. Players can also use various vehicles to travel around the map.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: gamespecial.com)

Operational System: Windows XP

Processor: Intel Pentium D 830 @ 3.00GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 3600+

Video Card: GeForce 8600 GT / Radeon HD 2600 PRO

RAM Free: 2 GB

Disk Space (HD): 6 GB Free

Directx Version: Directx 9

Download it here.

#5 - Creative Destruction

Image via teahub.io

This title combines the battle royale genre with building elements, which makes it a lot like Fortnite. However, it does involve defeating enemies and being the last person standing, like PUBG Mobile.

The game offers 14 basic weapons, ranging from shotguns to assault rifles. Players also have a special weapon named Destructor, which can be used to convert anything into building materials.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core I3-4160

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4600

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 3 GB available space

Download it here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

