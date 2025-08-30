5 best beginner tips and tricks for Metal Gear Solid Delta

People playing the game for the first time might wonder about some tips for Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater. Similar to the other titles in the series, the remake of MGS 3 brings a challenging stealth gameplay loop that some people might need to get accustomed to. Knowing a few key tricks will help you speed up that process.

Ad

This article will cover some of the best tips and tricks for Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

Note: This article is subjective, and the entries are arranged in no particular order.

Best tips and tricks for Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater for a beginner

1) Changing your Stealth camo often

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater follows the original's formula, where you need to continuously change your camouflage to maintain your cover. This can be done by pressing 1 on the keyboard or D-Pad up on the controller to bring up the camo menu.

Ad

Trending

Stealth is the key (Image via Konami)

Make sure to swap out the camo as you move through the Russian bases and the various biomes of the game to maintain your Stealth Index. This will allow you to remain unseen to your foes and silently lurk across the various levels without drawing attention.

Ad

2) Food can become rotten

One of the key things to do in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is to consume any animal that you hunt as soon as you can. If you keep them for a while, they will start rotting, and eating them will cause Snake to suffer from a stomach ache.

Certain foods can rot (Image via Konami)

Although this can be cured with D-Meds (Digestive Meds) from the Cure option in your backpack, it is still ideal not to hunt a ton of animals at once only for them to rot.

Ad

3) Interrogate enemies

Lurking blind behind enemy lines is a sure short way to get caught, so one of the key tips in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater to survive is to grab and interrogate enemies. Sneak behind any enemy and equip any CQC weapon. Then, grab them and press the Interrogate button to start the process.

Interrogating an enemy (Image via Konami)

After you are done interrogating them, you will get a lot of options on what to do with them, including eliminating them. Keep in mind that one of the Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater achievements is tied to you not killing any enemies (unless they are bosses). Try a non-lethal approach if you want to obtain this achievement.

Ad

4) Exploration

Unlike MGSV: The Phantom Pain, which features open-ended missions, the level structure of Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is quite linear. Still, each part of the various biomes is full of secrets, such as GA-KOs and Kerotans. Make sure to explore the map thoroughly so that you don't miss out on any collectibles.

Kerotans and GA-KOs can be found throughout each level (Image via Konami)

There are also alternative camos for you to obtain, as well as resources, such as Suppressors for your pistols, which will be essential if you want to stealthily move through the forests of the USSR.

Ad

5) Mastering CQC

The concept of CQC, or close-quarters combat, is inherently attached to the franchise. It is a special combat move that The Boss and Naked Snake (Big Boss) developed, which goes on to become the signature move for many of the future protagonists, namely Solid Snake.

Learning CQC is important (Image via Konami)

CQC is your key to surviving the harsh jungles of the USSR. It not only allows you to knock enemies down, but also provides you with the option to interrogate or take them as human shields. Accordingly, it also saves ammo and increases Suppressor durability for your weapons, such as the M1911 Pistol or the MK22 Tranq Gun.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.