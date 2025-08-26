There are a total of 45 Metal Gear Solid Delta trophies for you to unlock. If you are a completionist, you might want to obtain all of the achievements by searching every nook and cranny of the USSR's jungles to collect every trophy available. This article lists all Metal Gear Solid Delta trophies and how to unlock them.

Ad

All 45 Metal Gear Solid Delta trophies and achievements

Collect all Metal Gear Solid Delta trophies (Image via Konami)

Also Read: MGS Delta release countdown

Ad

Trending

Here are all 45 Metal Gear Solid Delta Trophies you can unlock:

Mama Said: CQC Slam a guard and knock him out.

Prince Charming: Attack a Kerotan for the first time.

Ugly Duckling: Attack a GA-KO for the first time.

ZAZ Can I Keep It?: Capture any animal alive.

Young Gun: Stun Ocelot.

Foodie: Record any food item into your Food Collection.

I Can Totally See You: Achieve a Camo Index of 90% or higher.

Cinephile: Listen to Para-Medic talk about movies after you save.

Beekeeper: Use bees to harass an enemy.

War Has Changed: Start a game in New Style.

Tell Me Where the Bomb Is: CQC Interrogate an enemy.

Like He Just Doesn't Care: Hold up an enemy.

Don't Touch the Sides: Use a knife to remove a bullet.

Ralph Called: Make Snake throw up.

Snake Eater: Eat a snake of any type.

A Good Man Is Hard to Find: Achieve a Camo Index of 100%.

Taste the poison!: Throw a poisonous creature at an enemy.

Friendly Fire: Call in fire support.

Serenity Now: Call one Healing Radio frequency.

Just Because: Blow up an armory or provisions storehouse with TNT.

Mostly Dead: Use the Fake Death pill.

Mud Scientist: Get dirty while wearing the Scientist uniform.

Old Snake, New Tricks: Start a game in Legacy Style.

Paparazzo Snake: Use Photo Mode for the first time.

Believe It or Not: Catch a tsuchinoko.

It Ain't Easy Being Green: Attack all 64 Kerotans.

It's Duck Season: Attack all 64 GA-KOS.

Like a Boss: Clear the game on any difficulty.

PEACE WALKER: Clear the game without killing anyone.

Gastronome: Achieve a 100% for your Food Collection.

A Snake Has Many Skins: Obtain every camouflage uniform and face paint.

FOXHOUND: Acquire the FOXHOUND title.

The Patriot: Seize victory against The Boss.

Ocelot Always Gets His Man: Spot Ocelot in the background when Snake is shaking the President's hand.

Time Paradox: Create the Ocelot Time Paradox.

Pain Relief: Seize victory against The Pain.

You Snooze, You Lose: Sneak up on The End and hold him up to make him drop an item.

The Early End: Kill The End before the boss battle.

Wax On, Wax Off: Parry all of The Boss's CQC attacks.

If It Bleeds, We Can Kill It: Seize victory against The Fear.

The End: Seize victory against The End.

Houston, We HAD a Problem: Seize victory against The Fury.

River of Pain: Seize victory against The Sorrow.

Grounded: Seize victory against Volgin.

Shagadelic: Seize victory against The Shagohod.

That covers all the available Metal Gear Solid Delta Trophies and achievements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.