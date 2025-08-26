  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Metal Gear Solid Delta trophy list - All achievements and how to unlock

Metal Gear Solid Delta trophy list - All achievements and how to unlock

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Aug 26, 2025 11:44 GMT
Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater trophy
MGS Delta has quite a few achievements one can get (Image via Konami)

There are a total of 45 Metal Gear Solid Delta trophies for you to unlock. If you are a completionist, you might want to obtain all of the achievements by searching every nook and cranny of the USSR's jungles to collect every trophy available. This article lists all Metal Gear Solid Delta trophies and how to unlock them.

Ad

All 45 Metal Gear Solid Delta trophies and achievements

Collect all Metal Gear Solid Delta trophies (Image via Konami)
Collect all Metal Gear Solid Delta trophies (Image via Konami)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Also Read: MGS Delta release countdown

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are all 45 Metal Gear Solid Delta Trophies you can unlock:

  • Mama Said: CQC Slam a guard and knock him out.
  • Prince Charming: Attack a Kerotan for the first time.
  • Ugly Duckling: Attack a GA-KO for the first time.
  • ZAZ Can I Keep It?: Capture any animal alive.
  • Young Gun: Stun Ocelot.
  • Foodie: Record any food item into your Food Collection.
  • I Can Totally See You: Achieve a Camo Index of 90% or higher.
  • Cinephile: Listen to Para-Medic talk about movies after you save.
  • Beekeeper: Use bees to harass an enemy.
  • War Has Changed: Start a game in New Style.
  • Tell Me Where the Bomb Is: CQC Interrogate an enemy.
  • Like He Just Doesn't Care: Hold up an enemy.
  • Don't Touch the Sides: Use a knife to remove a bullet.
  • Ralph Called: Make Snake throw up.
  • Snake Eater: Eat a snake of any type.
  • A Good Man Is Hard to Find: Achieve a Camo Index of 100%.
  • Taste the poison!: Throw a poisonous creature at an enemy.
  • Friendly Fire: Call in fire support.
  • Serenity Now: Call one Healing Radio frequency.
  • Just Because: Blow up an armory or provisions storehouse with TNT.
  • Mostly Dead: Use the Fake Death pill.
  • Mud Scientist: Get dirty while wearing the Scientist uniform.
  • Old Snake, New Tricks: Start a game in Legacy Style.
  • Paparazzo Snake: Use Photo Mode for the first time.
  • Believe It or Not: Catch a tsuchinoko.
  • It Ain't Easy Being Green: Attack all 64 Kerotans.
  • It's Duck Season: Attack all 64 GA-KOS.
  • Like a Boss: Clear the game on any difficulty.
  • PEACE WALKER: Clear the game without killing anyone.
  • Gastronome: Achieve a 100% for your Food Collection.
  • A Snake Has Many Skins: Obtain every camouflage uniform and face paint.
  • FOXHOUND: Acquire the FOXHOUND title.
  • The Patriot: Seize victory against The Boss.
  • Ocelot Always Gets His Man: Spot Ocelot in the background when Snake is shaking the President's hand.
  • Time Paradox: Create the Ocelot Time Paradox.
  • Pain Relief: Seize victory against The Pain.
  • You Snooze, You Lose: Sneak up on The End and hold him up to make him drop an item.
  • The Early End: Kill The End before the boss battle.
  • Wax On, Wax Off: Parry all of The Boss's CQC attacks.
  • If It Bleeds, We Can Kill It: Seize victory against The Fear.
  • The End: Seize victory against The End.
  • Houston, We HAD a Problem: Seize victory against The Fury.
  • River of Pain: Seize victory against The Sorrow.
  • Grounded: Seize victory against Volgin.
  • Shagadelic: Seize victory against The Shagohod.

That covers all the available Metal Gear Solid Delta Trophies and achievements.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications