Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater release countdown (US): Start time for all regions

The start time for Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is finally locked in, and fans worldwide are counting the hours until they can dive back into Naked Snake’s Cold War story. The highly anticipated remake of the 2004 classic is set to roll out this week, and depending on where you are, the launch timings look a little different across consoles and PC.

Here are Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater's start times for early access, as well as the global release time for all regions.

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater early access release date and countdown (US)

What is included in the Digital Deluxe Edition (Image via KONAMI)

Those who pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition get a 48-hour head start. On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, early access release begins at 12 am local time on August 26, 2025, while PC players on Steam must wait a few more hours depending on their region. Alongside the head start, Deluxe edition players can unlock bonus rewards like the White Tuxedo suit and Sneaking DLC Pack.

Here’s a look at when early access begins in key regions:

Australia (AEST): PS5 and Xbox Series X|S – August 26, 12 AM | PC – August 26, 11 PM

Japan (JST): PS5 and Xbox Series X|S – August 26, 12 AM | PC – August 26, 10 PM

Hong Kong (HKT): PS5 and Xbox Series X|S – August 26, 12 AM | PC – August 26, 9 PM

India (IST): PS5 and Xbox Series X|S – August 26, 12 AM | PC – August 26, 6:30 PM

Saudi Arabia (AST): PS5 and Xbox Series X|S – August 26, 12 AM | PC – August 26, 4 PM

Turkey (GMT+3): PS5 and Xbox Series X|S – August 26, 12 AM | PC – August 26, 4 PM

France (CEST): PS5 and Xbox Series X|S – August 26, 12 AM | PC – August 26, 3 PM

UK (BST): PS5 and Xbox Series X|S – August 26, 12 AM | PC – August 26, 2 PM

Brazil (BRT): PS5 and Xbox Series X|S – August 26, 1 AM | PC – August 26, 10 AM

USA (Eastern/EDT): PS5 and Xbox Series X|S – August 26, 12 AM | PC – August 26, 9 AM

USA (Pacific/PDT): PS5 and Xbox Series X|S – August 25, 9 PM | PC – August 26, 6 AM

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater early access countdown for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S (US):

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater early access countdown for PC (US):

Console players everywhere can try the game first at midnight local time, while PC players must follow staggered global unlock hours.

Also read: Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater: Collector’s Edition content, pricing, and is it worth getting?

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater global release date and countdown (US)

For those without Deluxe access, the full release arrives just two days later. Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater launches on August 28, 2025, though exact start times still vary by platform and region.

Global timings (Image via KONAMI)

On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the game unlocks at midnight local time in most regions, while PC players will once again see a delayed rollout on Steam. KONAMI announced the confirmed release timings on YouTube:

New York: PS5/Xbox – August 28, 12 AM | Steam – August 28, 9 AM

Los Angeles: PS5/Xbox – August, 9 PM | Steam – August 28, 6 AM

Sao Paulo: PS5/Xbox – August 28, 1 AM | Steam – August 28, 10 AM

London: PS5/Xbox – August 28, 12 AM | Steam – August 28, 2 PM

Paris: PS5/Xbox – August 28, 12 AM | Steam – August 28, 3 PM

Istanbul: PS5/Xbox – August 28, 12 AM | Steam – August 28, 4 PM

Riyadh: PS5/Xbox – August 28, 12 AM | Steam – August 28, 4 PM

Tokyo: PS5/Xbox – August 28, 12 AM | Steam – August 28, 10 PM

Hong Kong: PS5/Xbox – August 28, 12 AM | Steam – August 28, 9 PM

Sydney: PS5/Xbox – August 28, 12 AM | Steam – August 28, 11 PM

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater Global release countdown for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S (US):

Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater Global release countdown for PC (US):

So while console players will be sneaking through the jungle the moment the clock strikes midnight in their region, PC fans must await the global Steam unlock, which follows Pacific time.

