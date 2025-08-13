Is Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Digital Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Konami is re-releasing Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, but this time with enhanced 3D audio and Unreal Engine 5 graphics. The game will be released on August 28, 2025, with two editions: Standard and Digital Deluxe, both priced approximately $10 apart from one another and provide different perks.

Judging by what's on offer, the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Digital Deluxe Edition is worth purchasing for diehard fans. This article will explain why and reveal all its benefits.

Note: This article is based on the subjective opinions of the writer only

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Digital Deluxe Edition promises interesting rewards for $10 extra

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Golden Snake uniform (Image via Konami)

The Digital Deluxe Edition, which costs $79.99, will reward fans with many interesting and entertaining rewards, which won't be available in The Standard edition, which costs $69.99. Here's what's offered on purchase of the former:

Uniform: Battle Dress (PW ver.)

Uniform: Sneaking Suit (PW ver.)

Uniform: Crocodile Suit

Uniform: Naked (Woodland)

Uniform: Naked (Ammunition Belt)

Uniform: Gold

Face: Glasses

Face: Sunglasses

Equipment: Kerotan Mask

Equipment: GA-KO Mask

All of these cosmetics are included in the Sneaking DLC Pack, which will be a part of the Digital Deluxe Edition. Furthermore, pre-ordering the edition will also give players a 48-hour early access to the game starting on August 27, 2025. This way, they can play it before anyone with the Standard edition.

Pre-ordering the Standard edition will give players the White Tuxedo skin for Snake. So, if the two are compared, its evident that the Digital Deluxe Edition of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater promises more rewards.

Many of the cosmetics mentioned on the list are popular among fans, such as the Sneaking Suit. This would certainly bring back memories for veterans who have played the original 2004 game. Moreover, the upgrade only costs $10 extra, which isn't a very high price considering the benefits on offer.

The same benefits may not be as appealing to newcomers and those who aren't familiar with Solid Snake's lore and previous missions. Perhaps only those who have played the games before will understand some of the references, making the extra money spent worthwhile.

