Ash tops pick rate chart in Apex Legends Season 26 despite Caustic and Bangalore buff

Apex Legends Season 26 pick rates have Ash taking the top spot in overall ranking across all ranked and unranked modes. The developers had specifically introduced massive buffs to two characters, Bangalore and Caustic, due to the legends being overshadowed in the new movement meta. However, it seems that the community has yet to adopt a completely different meta that promotes disabling abilities and anchoring POIs with the newly empowered characters.This article will highlight the Apex Legends Season 26 pick rates so far.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion. The information about the pick rates may vary throughout the season.Apex Legends pick rates in Season 26Here is a quick overview of all the Apex Legends pick rates in Season 26:Ash - 18.4%Bangalore - 11.7%Caustic - 10.3%Sparrow - 6.5%Lifeline - 6.1%Wraith - 5.3%Pathfinder - 5.2%Revenant - 5%Alter - 4.5%Mirage - 4.2%Mad Maggie - 2.5%Octane - 2.4%Loba - 2%Wattson - 1.8%Ballistic - 1.6%Fuse - 1.6%Vantage - 1.6%Horizon - 1.4%Bloodhound - 1.3%Conduit - 1.3%Newcastle - 1.2%Valkyrie - 0.9%Rampart - 0.8%Gibraltar - 0.8%Crypto - 0.7%Seer - 0.5%Catalyst - 0.4%Also read: All Legend changes in Apex Legends Season 26It is important to note that these stats reflect the overall pick rate of legends in Season 26 and may not be accurate for the entire player base of Apex Legends. However, this hints at the community’s preference for picking characters with innate movement abilities like Ash and Sparrow instead of others like Octane, Pathfinder, and Horizon.In the lower ranks of Bronze, Silver, and Gold, the meta is dominant with Ash taking the top spot followed by Bangalore, Caustic, and Sparrow. Although Caustic’s new buff for Nox Gas can cancel the passive movement abilities of Ash and Sparrow, they seem to be popular picks.In Platinum, Revenant and Alter come up to take the fourth and fifth highest-picked characters. Both the legends are great for initiating fights and make it relatively easy to retreat whenever necessary.In Diamond, Master, and Predator, a similar trend continues with Ash having the highest pick rate. Bangalore, Alter, Caustic, and Revenant stay in the top 5 and are likely preferred for their ability kit, which enables teams to fight or anchor zones with relative ease.Apex Legends Season 26 has also integrated a lot of weapon changes, including Hop-Ups that come attached with certain guns. Fans can also try experimenting with different loadouts and team compositions to find the best setup for themselves instead of following the most meta picks.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Apex Legends Season 26 Split 1 Battle Pass: All rewards, price, and is it worth buying?Apex Legends Season 26 patch notesAll weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 26Apex Legends will reportedly feature a dual katana Heirloom