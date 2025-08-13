Apex Legends will reportedly feature a dual katana Heirloom

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 13, 2025 00:37 GMT
dual katana heirloom in apex legends leaked
Apex Legends gameplay (Image via EA)

A recent leak from data miner @HYPERMYSTx indicates that Apex Legends might potentially feature the addition of a brand-new dual katana Heirloom in the game. The information for this leak has been data mined from the game files, and considering the leaker's track record, we do speculate that this item might surface in-game very soon.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on everything we know about the leaked dual katana Heirloom coming in Apex Legends. Read below to know more.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

New dual katana Heirloom reportedly in development for Apex Legends

As stated above, the new dual-weild Heirloom has been shared on X by @HYPERMYSTx. In Apex Legends, we only have two katana-style Heirlooms to date, and it is Crypto's Biwon Blade and Durumi Blade. Moving forward, the addition of dual katanas might definitely be a great marketing move by EA. Katanas are one of the most sought-after melee weapons across most games, and these Japanese blades do have quite a fan following.

We do believe that the addition of such an Heirloom would be universal, allowing players to equip any Legends of their choice. Considering recent trends, the addition of such a Mythic-rarity weapon will be reserved for a grand Milestone event. Naturally, its cost is going to be anywhere between $175 - $260 or more.

Lastly, no release date has been revealed either by the leaker or by any official sources with regards to the dual katana Heirloom. However, we speculate, if the item is currently in development, it will be released during the title's mid-seasonal update.

That's everything that you need to know about the leaked dual katana Heirloom coming in Apex Legends.

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
bell-icon Manage notifications