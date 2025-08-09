Apex Legends Wildcard stat-tracking returns, and it might be a mistake

Apex Legends Wildcard is the new game mode that arrived with the Season 26 update. It is a casual-centric mode where fans could play the game for fun and relax, which features several changes and almost infinite respawns. However, the mode had tracked player stats and completed achievements, which was not planned originally.After much feedback, the developers have announced that they have reverted the changes, and Wildcard stats will be counted in the overall KDA and affect the seasonal stats. This will make it easier for players to queue into the casual mode and participate in gunfights without worrying about respawns while raking in eliminations.This article will highlight the return of stat-tracking in Apex Legends Wildcard and its potential impact on the game.Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.Why is stat-tracking necessary in Apex Legends Wildcard?Stat-tracking is essential for titles and game modes like Apex Legends Wildcard. It can be considered to be an incentive of the mode itself due to the lack of any other cosmetic or item drops. These stats make it possible for players to increase their seasonal and overall KDA and boost the numbers.The game mode was originally launched to specifically not count any of the stats toward the account stats. However, due to some errors, players ended up being able to earn badges and make their performance in Wildcard count. The devs took note of this and deployed a fix that made it possible for fans to earn only 4000 Damage and 20 Kills badges. This update raised some concerns, so the patch was reverted to count the stats for the whole account.Also read: All Legend changes in Apex Legends Season 26Apex Legends Wildcard is great for the majority of the casual players, but this change could hinder the game mode instead. The official X page of Respawn confirmed that the revert has been successful, and all stats would be tracked.As long as stats are being tracked and affect overall and seasonal stats, the game mode would have some competitiveness. Since players can respawn in Wildcard as long as even a single member of the team survives, it makes it comparatively easier to earn high damage and kill badges. Such situations make it difficult for the mode to maintain its ground as a casual playlist and can potentially become a method for players to farm stats.Apex Legends Wildcard brought some of the most interesting changes with auto-looting, leveling up weapons, and even map changes to create an engaging game mode. One of the best ways to preserve this casual mode would be to introduce a separate set of stats that are only tracked for Wildcard.Fans can keep an eye out for the official X page of Apex Legends and Respawn for more information. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Apex Legends Season 26: 5 best weapons for WildcardAll weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 26How to get P.A.T.H. Pathfinder Skin in Apex Legends for freeApex Legends Season 26: Elite Weapons and Locked Hop-Ups