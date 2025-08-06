How to get P.A.T.H. Pathfinder Skin in Apex Legends for free

The P.A.T.H. Pathfinder Skin in Apex Legends is only available on the Nintendo Switch and the newly released Nintendo Switch 2. It is one of the classic exclusive cosmetics for the platform that was also available in the past with the release of EA’s battle royale on the Switch. The game has also received significant performance changes with the arrival of the new console and aims to improve the overall gameplay experience.This article will highlight the best way to claim the P.A.T.H. Pathfinder Skin in Apex Legends.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.How to earn free P.A.T.H. Pathfinder Skin in Apex LegendsHere is a quick guide that you can use to get the P.A.T.H. Pathfinder Skin in Apex Legends for free:As mentioned earlier, this Pathfinder cosmetic is available only for the Switch and Switch 2. So you will need to own one of the devices to claim the reward.Boot up your Nintendo Switch 2 (or Switch) device and download the game.Once the download and installation are complete, you will need to complete the login process by using an EA account.For Switch 2, you will be directed to the eShop to download the game for the console. After the updated version is available, you can remove the older game from the device.You will need to complete the login process by September 16, 2025, to claim the Pathfinder skin.It is important to note that the P.A.T.H. Pathfinder Skin in Apex Legends will be claimed automatically once you are logged into the game through the Switch devices. The reward is also limited to only one piece for every account. So if you have already claimed this item previously using one of the consoles, you cannot get it twice in your account.Also read: Legend Amps in Apex Legends Season 26Apex Legends Nintendo Switch 2 performance changesWith Apex Legends finally available on the Nintendo Switch 2, the devs seem to have tweaked the game to provide the best possible gaming experience. This includes:Up to 60 FPS gameplay1920x1080 resolution when docked1792x1008 resolution when undockedHowever, these parameters remain dependent on hardware capabilities. These new updates can potentially make the game popular among casual players, combined with the new permanent game mode called Wildcard.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Apex Legends Season 26 patch notesApex Legends Season 26: 5 best weapons for WildcardRanked changes in Apex Legends Season 26Apex Legends Season 26 Split 1 Battle Pass