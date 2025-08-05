Legend Amps in Apex Legends Season 26: All types, where to find, and how to use

Legend Amps in Apex Legends Season 26 are a fresh addition that can potentially open up new playstyles in the game. These items can be found in every match, Unranked and Ranked, and can be equipped with some limitations and prerequisites. Amps will act as passive or secondary abilities to boost certain aspects of a playstyle. The new patch is bringing a total of 5 different Amps, and the devs may introduce more in later updates.This article will highlight all details around Legend Amps in Apex Legends Season 26.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.What are Legend Amps in Apex Legends Season 26?Legend Amps in Apex Legends Season 26 are special perks that can be picked up in a match, with each of the items with a different condition and effect. Here is an overview of all the Amps and their respective perks:Infinite Ammo Amp: Players gain infinite ammo for non-care package weapons. But this Amp temporarily locks two inventory slots. These slots can hold ammo, but you cannot drop their contents.Bottomless Batteries Amp: Batteries are not consumed upon use. However, you must have at least 2 Batteries in your inventory to activate this perk.Over Armor Amp: You gain an additional 25 shield capacity. Although the Amp stacks with Ring Expert (Controller class perk), it cannot exceed 125 total shields.Heal Overflow Amp: After using a cell or syringe, the corresponding health bar will fully heal over time. However, taking damage stops the regeneration.Power Booster Amp: Reduces cooldown for Tac and Ult. It also refreshes a Tactical charge when knocking an enemy.Also read: Apex Legends Season 26 start date and time for all regionsWhere to find Legend Amps in Apex Legends Season 26?Legend Amps in Apex Legends Season 26 are purple-tier items and can be generally found within the game’s ground loot pool. However, there are fewer chances of finding an Amp in low loot tier POIs on maps. It has a higher probability of spawning in Hot Zones, Vaults, and Care Packages.After the first few zones close and the bins reset, all bins have a higher chance of spawning an Amp. Mythic (red bins), Legendary (golden bins), Extended bins, and Weapon Supply bins will guarantee one Amp drop.Since these are powerful additions to one’s arsenal, the spawn rate for such items needs to be controlled. Making it widely available would likely create more chaos and obstruct the emergence of unique playstyles.How to use Legend Amps in Apex LegendsUsing Legend Amps in Apex Legends is simple; all you need to do is make sure to pick up the item and fulfill its activation criteria (if any). Once the Amp is equipped in your inventory, you can freely enjoy its perks. To get a different Amp, you will need to unequip the previous one, as every player’s inventory will contain a single slot for the Amps, similar to the Survival Item slot.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Will Apex Legends be on Nintendo Switch 2?Apex Legends reportedly integrating new Caustic and Bangalore buffsApex Legends Wildcard set to feature new Universal HeirloomApex Legends might disable aim assist, but there's a catch