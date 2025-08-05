  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Legend Amps in Apex Legends Season 26: All types, where to find, and how to use

Legend Amps in Apex Legends Season 26: All types, where to find, and how to use

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Aug 05, 2025 15:50 GMT
Legend Amps in Apex Legends details explored (Image via EA)
Legend Amps in Apex Legends details explored (Image via EA)

Legend Amps in Apex Legends Season 26 are a fresh addition that can potentially open up new playstyles in the game. These items can be found in every match, Unranked and Ranked, and can be equipped with some limitations and prerequisites. Amps will act as passive or secondary abilities to boost certain aspects of a playstyle. The new patch is bringing a total of 5 different Amps, and the devs may introduce more in later updates.

Ad

This article will highlight all details around Legend Amps in Apex Legends Season 26.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

What are Legend Amps in Apex Legends Season 26?

Legend Amps in Apex Legends Season 26 are special perks that can be picked up in a match, with each of the items with a different condition and effect. Here is an overview of all the Amps and their respective perks:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Infinite Ammo Amp: Players gain infinite ammo for non-care package weapons. But this Amp temporarily locks two inventory slots. These slots can hold ammo, but you cannot drop their contents.
  • Bottomless Batteries Amp: Batteries are not consumed upon use. However, you must have at least 2 Batteries in your inventory to activate this perk.
  • Over Armor Amp: You gain an additional 25 shield capacity. Although the Amp stacks with Ring Expert (Controller class perk), it cannot exceed 125 total shields.
  • Heal Overflow Amp: After using a cell or syringe, the corresponding health bar will fully heal over time. However, taking damage stops the regeneration.
  • Power Booster Amp: Reduces cooldown for Tac and Ult. It also refreshes a Tactical charge when knocking an enemy.
Ad
Ad

Also read: Apex Legends Season 26 start date and time for all regions

Where to find Legend Amps in Apex Legends Season 26?

Legend Amps in Apex Legends Season 26 are purple-tier items and can be generally found within the game’s ground loot pool. However, there are fewer chances of finding an Amp in low loot tier POIs on maps. It has a higher probability of spawning in Hot Zones, Vaults, and Care Packages.

Ad

After the first few zones close and the bins reset, all bins have a higher chance of spawning an Amp. Mythic (red bins), Legendary (golden bins), Extended bins, and Weapon Supply bins will guarantee one Amp drop.

Since these are powerful additions to one’s arsenal, the spawn rate for such items needs to be controlled. Making it widely available would likely create more chaos and obstruct the emergence of unique playstyles.

Ad

How to use Legend Amps in Apex Legends

Using Legend Amps in Apex Legends is simple; all you need to do is make sure to pick up the item and fulfill its activation criteria (if any). Once the Amp is equipped in your inventory, you can freely enjoy its perks. To get a different Amp, you will need to unequip the previous one, as every player’s inventory will contain a single slot for the Amps, similar to the Survival Item slot.

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

About the author
Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Twitter icon

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.

Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.

Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.

Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.

In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications