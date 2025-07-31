Apex Legends Wildcard set to feature new Universal Heirloom

Apex Legends Wildcard is a new permanent game mode coming to the game in Season 26. EA has released official blogs with an overview of the details on the website. Following past trends, the new Universal Heirloom will likely be usable as a weapon in Wildcard and is expected to arrive with some special abilities. It will potentially be available as a part of the care package loot pool, similar to other melees and dedicated game modes in previous seasons. However, the new melee will likely only be available to use in-game for a limited amount of time.This article will highlight the arrival of the new Universal Heirloom in Apex Legends Wildcard.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.New Universal Heirloom to appear as weapon in Apex Legends WildcardThe new Universal Heirloom seems to be a modified baseball bat, as shown in the last part of the official Apex Legends Showdown gameplay trailer. It is a sleek design with some unique design elements that truly make the bat look like it belongs in this fast-paced battle royale.The upcoming Universal Melee in Apex Legends Wildcard may be included as a weapon in special care packages. This will allow players to enjoy the new game mode with some different weapons, alongside the re-energized RE-45. It is also a great way to promote the new items and help players test the melee out on their preferred characters, while checking out the various unique inspect animations.Also read: What can we expect from Apex Legends Season 26?According to the official gameplay trailer, the Universal Melee will have an ability when it arrives as a weapon. It seems like fans would be able to hit opponents with the baseball bat and send them flying across a long distance. This could follow some of the previous mechanics in LTMs, where the melee would need to be charged up for the abilities to activate.Fans can also expect to see some visual variants of the upcoming Universal Heirloom in Apex Legends Wildcard in Season 26. The variants, like other melees in the game, will likely have upgrades tied to Exotic Shards. The devs will also potentially set up an exclusive Milestone event for players who wish to make the purchase and get the item.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Apex Legends reportedly integrating new Caustic and Bangalore buffsApex Legends might disable aim assist, but there's a catchWhen does Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 end?