Will Apex Legends be on Nintendo Switch 2?

It’s been just over a month since the Nintendo Switch 2 launched, and with its record-breaking sales, fans of Apex Legends might be eager to know when the game will be supported on the new system. The good news is that we now have an official date. Apex Legends is officially coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on August 5, 2025.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the launch of Apex Legends on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Everything you need to know about Apex Legends' release on Nintendo Switch 2

Apex Legends was officially confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2 during the recent Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase event. The game was announced alongside tens of other third-party titles from various big publishers. It will arrive on the new handheld console with the launch of Apex Legends Season 26, on August 5, 2025.

The game was initially launched in 2019 and has grown into one of the most popular battle royale games worldwide, known for its unique characters, fast-paced gunplay, and frequent updates. With Nintendo Switch 2 included, here are all the platforms supported by the game, along with their release dates:

PS4, Xbox One, Windows : February 4, 2019

: February 4, 2019 Nintendo Switch : March 9, 2021

: March 9, 2021 PS5, Xbox Series X/S : March 29, 2022

: March 29, 2022 Android, iOS : May 17, 2022

: May 17, 2022 Nintendo Switch 2: August 5, 2025

To celebrate the launch, Nintendo Switch players can claim a free Legendary Pathfinder skin called the P.A.T.H. All they have to do is log into their Switch device and launch the game. They can redeem the skin for free until September 16, 2025. It should be noted that this is an exclusive skin and will most likely not return. For those who don't own a Nintendo Switch, there's no alternative way to claim this item.

That's everything we know so far about Apex Legends' upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 version.

