Apex Legends Season 26: 5 best weapons for Wildcard

Apex Legends Season 26 is receiving several changes in the weapons category with locked Hop-Ups and Legend Amps. Wildcard, the new permanent game mode, is designed to be a ground for both players and developers to experiment with new ideas and builds. So, you can try out a variety of new combinations of weapons and enjoy the perks that come with most of the guns in the arsenal.

This article will highlight the best weapons for Wildcard in Apex Legends Season 26.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

5 best weapons for Wildcard in Apex Legends Season 26

Here is a brief overview of the most effective weapons you can use while playing Wildcard in Apex Legends Season 26:

1) R-301

The R-301 is one of the classic Assault Rifles that have been in and out of the meta frequently. It recently received some buffs in terms of damage output to increase its reliability when participating in gunfights. The new update has confirmed that the gun would come equipped with the Gun Shield Generator Hop-Up. Although the R-301 deals comparatively less damage per bullet than others in the class, the new shield Hop-Up can even the playing field. You can use this gun to take fights head-on and avoid taking a portion of the incoming damage.

R-301 Assault Rifle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

2) Peacekeeper

The Peacekeeper is one of the fan favorite Shotguns in the game. It has a massive damage output but a relatively high skill ceiling. If you can land your shots with this gun, you can take out enemies with 2 or 3 pumps. Moreover, the new Accelerator Hop-Up on this weapon can help you charge up your ultimate ability faster. This is great for aggressive players who wish to take fights up close and personal against opponents. However, Peacekeeper is not suited for inflicting damage in long-range scenarios.

Peacekeeper Shotgun (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

3) Volt SMG

The Volt SMG is one of the most consistent weapons in the game. Being an Energy category weapon, it has low bullet drop, which means you can point and shoot enemies in medium range with ease. However, the damage output makes it challenging to use it as a primary weapon. It is perfect for finishing a kill after dealing damage with primary weapons and can also be good to carry around alongside Snipers or Marksman Rifles. The new Graffiti Mod Hop-Up will likely make it more powerful with the added handling and increased magazine size perks.

Volt SMG in EA's battle royale (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Also read: Apex Legends Season 26 confirms arrival of Legend Amps

4) Wingman

The Wingman has dominated both close and medium-range fights for a long time. It has been a staple weapon choice for mechanically adept players as it deals a lot of damage with each bullet. The new update pre-equips it with the Skullpiercer Hop-Up, which gets it closer to its former glory. You can use this as your primary weapon and pick up an SMG or a Shotgun for close-range gunfights.

Wingman Pistol (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

5) Prowler

The Prowler is a great burst weapon that you can use in close and medium range. However, its damage output is limited due to the SMG category. Apex Legends Season 26 is also bringing the Selectfire Receiver to this weapon as a locked Hop-Up. This will enable players to utilize the fully automatic mode of the Prowler and clean up opponents in close-quarter combat with ease. It has a comparatively faster reload speed and great fire rate alongside a controllable recoil kick.

Prowler in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

It is important to note that all Hop-Ups for the guns remain locked, and you would need to level them up to enjoy their perks. These are only some of the weapons in the game, and enthusiasts can try out different loadouts that fit their playstyle.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

