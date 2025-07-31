Apex Legends Season 26 confirms arrival of Legend Amps

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Jul 31, 2025 08:46 GMT
Legend Amps confirmed for Apex Legends Season 26 (Image via EA)
Legend Amps confirmed for Apex Legends Season 26 (Image via EA)

The Apex Legends Season 26 blog has officially confirmed the integration of Legend Amps in the upcoming update. These items seem to be designed to work as secondary perks and help players shape up niche playstyles — be it around aggression, defense, or movement. This can allow teams to form new strategies, team compositions, and even metas around these new items. It is a massive change and can potentially introduce completely new playstyles in the game.

This article will highlight the introduction of Legend Amps in Apex Legends Season 26.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

What are Legend Amps in Apex Legends Season 26?

Legend Amps in Apex Legends Season 26 are special items that will be available in both Unranked and Ranked matches. These items can be equipped in a new slot available in the inventory, and enjoy different perks with each. One player can equip only one Amp at a time. Every perk comes with some prerequisites or has a compensating effect as a balancing measure.

There are various Legend Amps that will become available after the update goes live. The effects range from providing an extra bit of armor, increasing the efficiency of small heals like Syringes and Cells, and enabling infinite Shield Batteries to Infinite Ammo, and recharging tactical when knocking down an opponent. These are great power-ups and will be effective for players who wish to play a different category (like Support) but take initiative in team fights as a front liner.

Also read: Apex Legends Wildcard set to feature new Universal Heirloom

The devs will likely introduce balance changes and more Legend Amps in future updates. Apex Legends Season 26 is bringing a lot of big changes to the game, and it will likely affect and change the meta completely. Other than the Amp items, legend buffs to Caustic, Bangalore, and the entire Controller class can potentially make it more balanced for defensive players. Moreover, the new ALGS-style dropship feature for Ranked will help teams gather necessary loot without being rushed into fights directly after landing on the map.

Fans can check out the official Apex Legends website and blog for more information. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

Edited by Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
