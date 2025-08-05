Apex Legends Season 26 patch notes: Accolades, Legend Amps, Ranked updates, and more

Apex Legends Season 26 patch notes are here, and the latest update is a breath of fresh air. EA and Respawn Entertainment have kept a keen ear tuned to the community's needs, providing some major quality-of-life updates, alongside a few weapon balance changes, and a Ranked overhaul.In this article, we will explore all the changes and additions that have been made with the Apex Legends Season 26 patch notes. Read below to know more.All additions made with Apex Legends Season 26 patch notesACCOLADESTime to recognize players and their squadmates for all that they do during a match - not just winning. From pulling off tricky double kills to expertly blocking damage for your squad, Accolades highlight actions that often go unnoticed, uncelebrated, and untracked. They're designed to celebrate varying playstyles and skill, and can be earned in Unranked, Ranked, Wildcard, and Mixtape with each tracking separately.Each Accolade has up to four tiers for you to achieve as you progress, and they'll award XP too. Post-match, the summary will show your earned Accolades and your Gladiator Card, the top three. You can earn and record multiple Accolades each day, but there's a cap of 2200XP for these per day. Find the full list and your tracking under Account Progression, including descriptions, targets, and those you've earned this season, per mode, and how many times you've hit them.CHALLENGE UPDATEWe've updated our challenge system to try and help you progress more consistently no matter which mode you choose. Most challenges that used to require specific modes or had dual targets now count across all modes, making it easier to play how you want and still finish your Battle Pass.To keep time-to-completion balanced, some challenge targets have increased and we've added progression boosts to some modes. For example, "Deal 10K damage as a Skirmisher or Assault Legend" gets a 2x progress modifier in BR to match it to Mixtape's completion time.This is part of our long-term goal to create challenges that support a wider range of playstyles. Jump in, play your way, and get rewarded just like before.NEW REWARD FLOWBased on your feedback around reward confusion, we've created a new summary to showcase your hard work and rewards without the plethora of pop-ups. You’ll now be able to see each reward (including those occasionally granted silently), how it was earned, and additional details all at once—giving you more time to celebrate those Ws.GAMEPLAY UPDATES NEW: AmpsPurple tier loot itemsEarly game: fairly uncommon with a higher chance to spawn in high tier loot locations such as Care Packages, Vaults, and the Hot ZoneAfter Bins Reset: all bins have a higher chance to spawn an AmpMythic, Legendary, Extended, and Weapon supply bins guarantee oneFive Amp types:Infinite Ammo Amp: gain infinite ammo for non-care package weaponsTemporarily locks two inventory slots. These slots can hold ammo, but you cannot drop their contents.Bottomless Batteries Amp: Batteries are not consumed upon useMust have at least 2 Batteries in your inventory to activateOver Armor Amp: gain an additional 25 shield capacityStacks with Ring Expert, but cannot exceed 125 total shieldsHeal Overflow Amp: after using a cell or syringe, the corresponding health bar will fully heal over timeTaking damage stops the regenerationPower Booster Amp: reduces cooldown for Tac and UltRefresh a Tactical charge when knocking an enemyMAPSNEW: E-District DaytimeLighting overhaul: now takes place during the dayLotus: new rotation addedAdded adjacent doorways to many shops for additional flowRemoved some buildings and clutter to improve readabilityMAP ROTATIONSUnranked &amp; RankedBroken MoonE-DistrictStorm PointMixtape (August 5-September 15, 2025)TDM: Thunderdome, Fragment, Skull TownControl: Lava Siphon, Barometer, Production YardGun Run: Skull Town, Thunderdome, Zeus StationMODESTrios &amp; Duos (August 5-September 15, 2025)Wildcard (August 5-18, 2025)Second Chance RevivalsLegend stacking possibleSelf Revive Drop KitSimplified Loot &amp; InventoryAuto LootingEVO OrbsLevel up weaponsReduce respawn timersGrant a percentage of shield &amp; Ult chargeKickstart health regenWildcard (September 9-15, 2025)Return to core Wildcard experienceRANKEDDrop Zones DetailsMatch start: Squads are randomly assigned a POIPre-Legend Select: Players are presented with a map preview of Drop ZoneAfter Legend Select: Players deploy via squad Dropship to assigned zone with nearby enemy POIs marked for imminent threatDuring landing: Added warning for incoming threats if an enemy squad invades Drop ZoneHeat ShieldsHeat Shields are disabled in RankedQUALITY OF LIFEBots: Improvements to behaviorLifeline: Updated Halo's enemy coloring to help differentiate against the ringNewcastle: Ult can now be targeted and placed over Alter's Tac portalsReplicator: Updated color and associated assets to blue (was purple)Vantage: Scanning an enemy will no longer show shield information if enemy's eliminated. Previously, dead enemies would show if banner was active. (Previous Hotfix)Wattson: Electrified doors no longer end if the fence placer dies or disconnectsUpdates and tuning to some VFX, primarily on 1P Impact FX revolving around Armor and Flesh ImpactsArmor: 90% less smoke, 40% less debrisAUDIOReduced occlusion of roof footsteps for clarity and consistencySkydiving audio will be quieter in intended in certain situationsMic monitor in audio settings now displays for solo players in lobbyGRAPHICSNew tonemapping for a more natural appearance of highlights with very bright colorsVFX: More consistent brightness regardless of in-game auto exposure, preventing extreme brightness in dark areasThat's everything that you need to know about the Apex Legends Season 26 patch notes.