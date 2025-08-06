Apex Legends Season 26 Split 1 Battle Pass: All rewards, price, and is it worth buying?

Apex Legends Season 26 Split 1 Battle Pass is live in the game, and fans can start grinding levels for rewards. The pass contains a number of attractive cosmetics alongside character skins, unique emotes, skydive animations, and more. It will remain active till the mid-seasonal update arrives.This article will highlight all rewards and prices of the Apex Legends Season 26 Split 1 Battle Pass.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.What are the rewards for Apex Legends Season 26 Split 1 Battle Pass?Here is a quick overview of all the rewards for the Apex Legends Season 26 Split 1 Battle Pass:Level 1: Rapid Racer (Octane skin) and Champion’s Tool (Spitfire Skin)Level 8: Steelbird (R-301 Skin)Level 10: Daredevil Down (Legendary Mirage Skin)Level 16: Luminous Ending (EVA-8 Skin)Level 20: Stellar Pilot (Valkyrie Skin)Level 23: Color Block (P2020 Skin)Level 30: Exotic Shards (x10)Level 32: Plaid Existence (Mastiff Skin)Level 35: Crane Fury (CAR SMG Skin)Level 40: Fortune and Favor (Legendary Alter Skin)Level 43: Podium Pride (30-30 Repeater Skin)Level 50: Pavo Apparel (Rampart Skin)Level 54: Retro Revival (Charge Rifle Skin)Level 60: Torch Bearer (Legendary L-Star Skin)It is important to note that this list only covers the legend and weapon cosmetics included in the latest Season 26 Split 1 Battle Pass. Other rewards in the seasonal pass include Banners, Weapon Charms, Crafting Metals, Apex Packs, Apex Coins, Emotes, and Skydive Animations. However, the battle pass has a few variants, and the rewards listed above are for the Premium Pass that can be bought with Apex Coins.Also read: All Legend changes in Apex Legends Season 26In the Ultimate Pass, you can grind for all of the rewards in the Premium Pass and enjoy extra benefits:1 Legendary Apex Pack2 Epic Apex Packs5 Rare Apex Packs1200 Crafting MetalsIn the Ultimate+ Pass, you can get even more items by purchasing it:All legends become playable till the seasonal pass ends (if locked)10 battle pass levels are automatically unlocked2 Legendary Skin variants: Gilded Phoenix (Mirage Skin) and Celestial Essence (Alter Skin)10 extra Exotic ShardsWhat is the price of Apex Legends Season 26 Split 1 Battle Pass?There are three variants of the battle passes in Apex Legends after the previous overhaul. Here is a list of all the variants and their prices:Premium Battle Pass: 950 Apex CoinsUltimate Battle Pass: INR 840 (Cannot be purchased with Apex Coins)Ultimate+ Battle Pass: INR 1669 (Cannot be purchased with Apex Coins)Is it worth buying Apex Legends Season 26 Split 1 Battle Pass?Yes, the Premium variant seems worth the effort of buying and grinding challenges. Since it can be purchased with Apex Coins, there is a high chance that you've already saved up the required amount from the previous battle pass. You can also simply play the game and enjoy the limited but free rewards from the battle pass. In the free track, you can get up to 14 cosmetics, 200 Apex Coins, and 7 Apex Packs.Read more: All weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 26However, these numbers shoot up to 52 cosmetics, 1300 Apex Coins, 1200 Crafting Metals, 14 Apex Packs, and 10 Exotic Shards with the Premium pass. So if you are a collector and looking to expand your inventory with unique skins, you can choose to purchase the seasonal pass and grind for its rewards — including the Reactive weapon skin awarded for completing the pass.Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Legend Amps in Apex Legends Season 26: All types, where to find, and how to useApex Legends Season 26: 5 best Legends to use after the updateAll bug fixes in Apex Legends Season 26