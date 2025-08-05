Apex Legends Season 26 is introducing various bug fixes in the new patch. These include sound glitches, problematic interaction while picking up attachments, aim punch problems, and more. Online multiplayer titles like Apex Legends need regular fixes as several bugs, some big and others small, appear in the game throughout the seasonal and mid-seasonal marks. The devs take player feedback and in-game data to integrate permanent fixes and improve the overall gameplay experience.This article will highlight all bug fixes in Apex Legends Season 26.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.Bug fixes in Apex Legends Season 26Here is a list of all the bug fixes in Apex Legends Season 26, including Legend fixes:Burst weapon firing sounds now stop if the weapon overheats due to Ballistic's Tactical ability.Fixed inconsistent behavior when picking up some weapon attachments.Fixed intermittent issues when predicting aim punches from ring damage.Firing Range: Fixed a few bugs that allowed other players on the server to impact your game.Replicator: Can no longer craft on a side with an item printing.Ring visual effects now consistently show up in Kings Canyon.Storm Point’s Northpad Tower drops sniper loot again.Ziprails make a first-person noise when attaching.Also read: Apex Legends Season 26 start date and time for all regionsLegendsWattsonCorrected the used weapon name for eliminations from an Electrified door.Dropping Gold Helmets no longer removes the effects of the Energized Healer upgrade (integrated in a previous hotfix).Double doors no longer have one door electrified if either door breaks.Ultimate Conductor no longer gives Ult charge from self-damage (integrated in a previous hotfix).Ultimate Conductor now gives burst Ultimate charge correctly.BangaloreUltimate ability missiles no longer get destroyed when they hit Newcastle’s Tactical ability.Read more: Apex Legends Season 26 confirms arrival of Legend AmpsThere are a lot of moving parts in a game like Apex Legends or other online multiplayer titles, which can make it difficult to have a completely balanced patch. This creates the need for regular updates and hotfixes to solve as many problems as possible. The devs have also added in some new quality-of-life changes:Bots: Improvements to behavior.Lifeline: Updated Halo’s enemy coloring to help differentiate against the ring.Newcastle: Ult can now be targeted and placed over Alter’s Tac portals.Replicator: Updated color and associated assets to blue (was purple).Vantage: Scanning an enemy will no longer show shield information if enemy is eliminated. Previously, dead enemies would show if their banner was active (integrated in a previous hotfix).Wattson: Electrified doors no longer end if the fence placer dies or disconnects from game.Updates and tuning to some VFX, primarily on 1P(first-person) Impact FX revolving around Armor and Flesh Impacts.Armor: 90% less smoke, 40% less debris.Flesh: Less lingering blood with shorter lifespan, smaller blood size debris.AudioReduced occlusion of roof footsteps for clarity and consistency.Skydiving audio will be quieter in intended in certain situations.Mic monitor in audio settings now displays for solo players in the lobby.GraphicsNew tonemapping for a more natural appearance of highlights with very bright colors.VFX: More consistent brightness regardless of in-game auto exposure, preventing extreme brightness in dark areas.Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Will Apex Legends be on Nintendo Switch 2?Apex Legends reportedly integrating new Caustic and Bangalore buffsApex Legends Wildcard set to feature new Universal HeirloomApex Legends might disable aim assist, but there's a catchWhen does Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 end?