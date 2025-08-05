All Legend changes in Apex Legends Season 26

The latest wave of Legend changes in Apex Legends Season 26 is quite interesting. In the upcoming season of Apex, EA and Respawn Entertainment have incorporated some major changes to the kits of Bangalore and Caustic. We were quite surprised to see that no other Legend has been affected in the balance patch, and as such, we speculate quite an interesting shift in the meta for the latest season.In this article, we will extensively cover the brand-new Legend changes in Apex Legends Season 26. For a detailed brief on the same, read below.Legend changes in Apex Legends Season 26Here's a look at the different Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 26:Controller ClassZone Overcharge: Now continuously regenerates shields while in zoneTaking damage stops this for 6sRing Consoles: Players can spawn a taller custom EVAC from Ring Consoles they have scannedDev Note: Controllers should have priority when taking key spots and defending, so we’ve buffed their perks so they can get to zone early and fight with less loot.Read more: Apex Legends Season 26 release countdown (All platforms)BangaloreAbilitiesPassive: Double TimeSpeed increased by 5%Tactical: Smoke Launcher Canister breaks and travels through doorsProjectile speed increased to 2900 (was 2500)Pull out time reduced to 0.25 (was 0.35)Cooldown reduced to 30s (was 35s)Gas now reactive: ordnance and abilities can disable it for 5s when used inside/nearbyUltimate: Rolling ThunderCooldown reduced to 210s (was 270s)Reduced anim frame to fire projectile to 1 (was 5)Upgrades Level 2 Ultimate Cooldown+ &amp; Tactical Cooldown: RemovedCover Me: Moved to Level 2Electric Smoke: Electrifies Tac dealing 100 damage to enemy Ults and destroys TacsUpgrades Level 3Refuge: Removed, integrated into Cover MeNEW ECM Payload: Electrifies Ult dealing 10 more damage, destroys enemy deployablesNEW Medal of Honor: Faster revives and passive triggers running towards knocked alliesDev Note: Bangalore is always fun to play, which also makes her a prime candidate to buff into a flex pick. We’ve updated her upgrades to give her more choices and be a stronger balancing force overall. Similar to how other Controllers are set to answer highly mobile Legends, Bangalore can now be the one to tackle slower, more defensive metas.CausticNox GasDamage Increased to 10-15 (was 4-10)Now causes aim punch to victims when causing damageCaustic’s Health Bar does not show while insideIncreased visibility both outside and inside his own gasGreen highlighting is still activeClouds now have threat indicators for victimsNow Grounds enemies: slowing them once and draining them of movement cooldowns“Slow” changed: immediately drains velocity to the desired speed even if the target is moving at high velocity or in the airGas now reactive: ordnance and abilities can disable it for 5s when used inside/nearbyAbilitiesNEW Passive: Field Research (was Nox Vision): Gain research points from poisoning enemies, opening unique Death Boxes, and scanning ring consolesUnlock an upgrade point for every 100 research points (max 2)Can uniquely have all 4 upgrades unlocked at onceTactical: Nox Gas TrapTrap health increased to 225 (was 150)Trap can be activated earlier while inflatingReduced toss and stow by 0.1sIncreased trap activation radius to 260 (was 140)Increased gas radius to 300 (was 282)Doubled lifetime to 22s (was 11s)Caustic traps take ring damageIncreased activation delay to 0.8s (was 0.2s)Traps take bullet damage while inflatingTraps take critical (1.4x) damage when hit in the o-ring/baseUltimate: Nox Gas Grenade reduced cooldown to 2min (was 3m)Reduced toss and stow time by 0.05sIncreased projectile speed to 1500 (was 1300)Increase duration to 20s (was 15s)Upgrades Level 2Parabolic Force &amp; Residual Toxins: Removed (integrated into base kit)NEW Extra Traps: One additional charge, increased max in world by 2Breathe It In: Moved to Level 2Upgrades Level 3NEW Gas Fighter: Tac recharges 300% faster while in gasParticle Diffuser: Increases Ult radius by +50%Dev Note: At long last Nox Gas is powerful enough to be scary, even lethal again. To balance this out, we’ve made it reactive to explosions and player abilities. We hope this makes Caustic feel powerful and more relevant, while offering opponents a way to counterplay if they’re smart about using resources.That's everything that you need to know about the upcoming Legend changes in Apex Legends Season 26.If this article was to your liking, you can also check out:Apex Legends Season 26 confirms arrival of Legend AmpsApex Legends Season 26might disable aim assist, but there's a catchRevenant's pick rate surges after latest Apex Legends update: Everything we know