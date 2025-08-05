All Legend changes in Apex Legends Season 26

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 05, 2025 15:30 GMT
Legend changes in APex legends season 26
Caustic rework in Apex Legends Season 26 (Image via EA)

The latest wave of Legend changes in Apex Legends Season 26 is quite interesting. In the upcoming season of Apex, EA and Respawn Entertainment have incorporated some major changes to the kits of Bangalore and Caustic. We were quite surprised to see that no other Legend has been affected in the balance patch, and as such, we speculate quite an interesting shift in the meta for the latest season.

Ad

In this article, we will extensively cover the brand-new Legend changes in Apex Legends Season 26. For a detailed brief on the same, read below.

Legend changes in Apex Legends Season 26

Here's a look at the different Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 26:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Controller Class

  • Zone Overcharge: Now continuously regenerates shields while in zoneTaking damage stops this for 6s
  • Ring Consoles: Players can spawn a taller custom EVAC from Ring Consoles they have scanned
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Dev Note: Controllers should have priority when taking key spots and defending, so we’ve buffed their perks so they can get to zone early and fight with less loot.

Read more: Apex Legends Season 26 release countdown (All platforms)

Bangalore

Abilities

  • Passive: Double TimeSpeed increased by 5%
  • Tactical: Smoke Launcher Canister breaks and travels through doors
  • Projectile speed increased to 2900 (was 2500)
  • Pull out time reduced to 0.25 (was 0.35)
  • Cooldown reduced to 30s (was 35s)
  • Gas now reactive: ordnance and abilities can disable it for 5s when used inside/nearby
  • Ultimate: Rolling ThunderCooldown reduced to 210s (was 270s)
  • Reduced anim frame to fire projectile to 1 (was 5)
Ad

Upgrades Level 2

  • Ultimate Cooldown+ & Tactical Cooldown: Removed
  • Cover Me: Moved to Level 2
  • Electric Smoke: Electrifies Tac dealing 100 damage to enemy Ults and destroys Tacs

Upgrades Level 3

  • Refuge: Removed, integrated into Cover Me
  • NEW ECM Payload: Electrifies Ult dealing 10 more damage, destroys enemy deployables
  • NEW Medal of Honor: Faster revives and passive triggers running towards knocked allies
Dev Note: Bangalore is always fun to play, which also makes her a prime candidate to buff into a flex pick. We’ve updated her upgrades to give her more choices and be a stronger balancing force overall. Similar to how other Controllers are set to answer highly mobile Legends, Bangalore can now be the one to tackle slower, more defensive metas.
Ad
Ad

Caustic

Nox Gas

  • Damage Increased to 10-15 (was 4-10)
  • Now causes aim punch to victims when causing damage
  • Caustic’s Health Bar does not show while inside
  • Increased visibility both outside and inside his own gas
  • Green highlighting is still active
  • Clouds now have threat indicators for victims
  • Now Grounds enemies: slowing them once and draining them of movement cooldowns
  • “Slow” changed: immediately drains velocity to the desired speed even if the target is moving at high velocity or in the air
  • Gas now reactive: ordnance and abilities can disable it for 5s when used inside/nearby
Ad

Abilities

  • NEW Passive: Field Research (was Nox Vision): Gain research points from poisoning enemies, opening unique Death Boxes, and scanning ring consoles
  • Unlock an upgrade point for every 100 research points (max 2)
  • Can uniquely have all 4 upgrades unlocked at once
  • Tactical: Nox Gas TrapTrap health increased to 225 (was 150)
  • Trap can be activated earlier while inflating
  • Reduced toss and stow by 0.1s
  • Increased trap activation radius to 260 (was 140)
  • Increased gas radius to 300 (was 282)
  • Doubled lifetime to 22s (was 11s)
  • Caustic traps take ring damage
  • Increased activation delay to 0.8s (was 0.2s)
  • Traps take bullet damage while inflating
  • Traps take critical (1.4x) damage when hit in the o-ring/base
  • Ultimate: Nox Gas Grenade reduced cooldown to 2min (was 3m)
  • Reduced toss and stow time by 0.05s
  • Increased projectile speed to 1500 (was 1300)
  • Increase duration to 20s (was 15s)
Ad

Upgrades Level 2

  • Parabolic Force & Residual Toxins: Removed (integrated into base kit)
  • NEW Extra Traps: One additional charge, increased max in world by 2
  • Breathe It In: Moved to Level 2

Upgrades Level 3

  • NEW Gas Fighter: Tac recharges 300% faster while in gas
  • Particle Diffuser: Increases Ult radius by +50%
Dev Note: At long last Nox Gas is powerful enough to be scary, even lethal again. To balance this out, we’ve made it reactive to explosions and player abilities. We hope this makes Caustic feel powerful and more relevant, while offering opponents a way to counterplay if they’re smart about using resources.
Ad

That's everything that you need to know about the upcoming Legend changes in Apex Legends Season 26.

If this article was to your liking, you can also check out:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications