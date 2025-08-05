Apex Legends Season 26 release countdown (All platforms)

Apex Legends Season 26 release is right around the corner, and we are as excited as the community to get our hands on the latest build finally. The upcoming season will feature some major changes to the entire game, starting from minor Legend reworks, balancing, weapon changes, a brand-new game mode, and much more.In this article, we will explore the Apex Legends Season 26 release countdown for all platforms across the world. For a detailed brief on the same, read below. Apex Legends Season 26 release date and time for all regions The Apex Legends Season 26 update will go live for all regions on August 5, 2025, at 10 am PT/ 5 pm UTC/ 10:30 pm IST. Players should expect a short downtime, as the servers will go down temporarily to incorporate all the new changes into the live build of the game. Furthermore, since the upcoming season does have a lot of content in store, we believe that the update size is going to be quite beefy. We suggest you keep at least 30-40GB of space free on your computer so that you can easily install the newest patch.That said, here's a detailed look at the Apex Legends Season 26 release date and time for different regions across the globe:Time ZoneDate and TimePacific Time (PT)August 5, 2025, at 10 amMountain Time (MT)August 5, 2025, at 11 amCentral Time (CT)August 5, 2025, at 12 pmEastern Time (ET)August 5, 2025, at 1 pmGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)August 5, 2025, at 5 pmEastern European Time (EET)August 5, 2025, at 6 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK)August 5, 2025, at 8 pmIndian Standard Time (IST)August 5, 2025, at 10:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST)August 6, 2025, at 1 amJapan Standard Time (JST)August 6, 2025, at 2 amAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)August 6, 2025, at 3 amNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST)August 6, 2025, at 6 amRead more: When does Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 end?What can we expect from the Apex Legends Season 26 update?First and foremost, the latest seasonal update will kickstart a brand-new ranked split in the game. Respawn and EA are incorporating some major changes to the ranked game mode, all of which will improve the title's competitive integrity and help streamline the battle royale ranked system. The Dropship system has been entirely removed, and we will see the addition of a POI draft system in the game.Alongside that, we've also got a brand-new high-octane permanent game mode, Wildcard, debuting with the latest season. It's a free-for-all game mode with ten teams of three. You can Legend-stack, you can respawn multiple times, and you can absolutely wreak havoc on the battlefield because that's exactly what this game mode has been built for. Furthemore, we've got the addition of new elite weapons, hop-up changes, and mods, all of which will definitely bring forth some interesting gameplay changes to the title. That's everything that you need to know about the Apex Legends Season 26 release countdown for all platforms. The update is going to have a synchronized launch across all regions, and you'll be able to tune into the latest content without any hindrance.If this article was to your liking, you can also check out:Apex Legends S26 confirms arrival of Legend AmpsApex Legends might disable aim assist, but there's a catchRevenant's pick rate surges after latest Apex Legends update: Everything we knowApex Legends integrating new Caustic and Bangalore buffs