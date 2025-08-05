Apex Legends Season 26 release countdown (All platforms)

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 05, 2025 00:18 GMT
Apex Legends season 26 release countdown
Apex Legends official art (Image via EA)

Apex Legends Season 26 release is right around the corner, and we are as excited as the community to get our hands on the latest build finally. The upcoming season will feature some major changes to the entire game, starting from minor Legend reworks, balancing, weapon changes, a brand-new game mode, and much more.

Ad

In this article, we will explore the Apex Legends Season 26 release countdown for all platforms across the world. For a detailed brief on the same, read below.

Apex Legends Season 26 release date and time for all regions

The Apex Legends Season 26 update will go live for all regions on August 5, 2025, at 10 am PT/ 5 pm UTC/ 10:30 pm IST. Players should expect a short downtime, as the servers will go down temporarily to incorporate all the new changes into the live build of the game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Furthermore, since the upcoming season does have a lot of content in store, we believe that the update size is going to be quite beefy. We suggest you keep at least 30-40GB of space free on your computer so that you can easily install the newest patch.

That said, here's a detailed look at the Apex Legends Season 26 release date and time for different regions across the globe:

Time ZoneDate and Time
Pacific Time (PT)August 5, 2025, at 10 am
Mountain Time (MT)August 5, 2025, at 11 am
Central Time (CT)August 5, 2025, at 12 pm
Eastern Time (ET)August 5, 2025, at 1 pm
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)August 5, 2025, at 5 pm
Eastern European Time (EET)August 5, 2025, at 6 pm
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)August 5, 2025, at 8 pm
Indian Standard Time (IST)August 5, 2025, at 10:30 pm
China Standard Time (CST)August 6, 2025, at 1 am
Japan Standard Time (JST)August 6, 2025, at 2 am
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)August 6, 2025, at 3 am
New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)August 6, 2025, at 6 am
Ad
Ad

Read more: When does Apex Legends Season 25 Split 2 end?

What can we expect from the Apex Legends Season 26 update?

First and foremost, the latest seasonal update will kickstart a brand-new ranked split in the game. Respawn and EA are incorporating some major changes to the ranked game mode, all of which will improve the title's competitive integrity and help streamline the battle royale ranked system. The Dropship system has been entirely removed, and we will see the addition of a POI draft system in the game.

Ad
Ad

Alongside that, we've also got a brand-new high-octane permanent game mode, Wildcard, debuting with the latest season. It's a free-for-all game mode with ten teams of three. You can Legend-stack, you can respawn multiple times, and you can absolutely wreak havoc on the battlefield because that's exactly what this game mode has been built for.

Furthemore, we've got the addition of new elite weapons, hop-up changes, and mods, all of which will definitely bring forth some interesting gameplay changes to the title.

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about the Apex Legends Season 26 release countdown for all platforms. The update is going to have a synchronized launch across all regions, and you'll be able to tune into the latest content without any hindrance.

If this article was to your liking, you can also check out:

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications