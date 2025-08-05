The weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 26 are quite significant, as the entire arsenal is getting fixed power-ups in the form of locked Hop-Ups. The developers have also brought some balance changes to some of the guns, and specifically targeted any problematic loadouts. These are important changes that are necessary to avoid stale weapon metas and provide the community with more choices when playing the game.This article will highlight all weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 26.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.Weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 26Here are all the weapon changes in Apex Legends Season 26:Light Machine Gun (LMG)Devotion LMGWidened reverse hipfire spread.Removed improved scaling from high-tier barrels and stocks (Integrated in previous hotfix).Mag size reduced to 48 (was 52)(Integrated in previous hotfix).M600 Spitfire and Rampage LMGWidened reverse hipfire spreadThe devs provided a note explaining that the LMGs were becoming too powerful in close-range gunfights with the reverse hipfire feature. Since there is an entire category of weapons for such situations, a nerf to the recently integrated reverse hipfire for LMGs became necessary.Also read: Apex Legends Season 26 confirms arrival of Legend AmpsPistolAkimbo P2020 (Moved to Care Package)Increased damage to 25 (was 24).Decreased reload time.Improved hipfire accuracy.Added Hop-Up: Kinetic Feeder.RE-45 BurstAdded to floor loot.Also found on Energy Arsenals/RE-45 AutoRemoved from the floor loot pool.ShotgunEVA-8 Auto (Changes integrated in previous hotfix)Damage per pellet increased to 7 (was 6).Reduced rate of fire.Purple and Gold bolts now match other shotguns.Mozambique ShotgunSlightly tightened blast pattern.Increased rate of fire in akimbo and single fire modes.Increased rate of fire when using a white or blue shotgun bolt.Peacekeeper (Removed from Care Package)Increased magazine size to 6 (was 5).Increased choke time.Widened blast pattern.Increased rechamber time.No longer deals headshot damage.Assault Rifles and SMGs will not be receiving any direct balance changes in this patch. This might be a test run for the devs to check how the meta performs with all the new Legend Amps and locked Hop-Ups. Any more necessary changes will likely be introduced as a hotfix or in the mid-seasonal patch.Read more: Will Apex Legends be on Nintendo Switch 2?Here is a quick overview of all the new Hop-Ups for the weapons arsenal:Accelerator: Peacekeeper, L-Star, and AlternatorGraffiti Mod: Volt, Spitfire, and EVA-8Gun Shield Generator: Hemlok, R-301, and RampageSelectfire Receiver: Prowler and Charge RifleSkullpiercer: Wingman, Longbow, and 30-30 RepeaterBe sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Apex Legends reportedly integrating new Caustic and Bangalore buffsApex Legends Wildcard set to feature new Universal HeirloomApex Legends might disable aim assist, but there's a catchApex Legends Season 26 start date and time for all regions