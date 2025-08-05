All weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 26

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Aug 05, 2025 15:46 GMT
Apex Legends Season 26 all weapons changes explored (Image via EA)
Apex Legends Season 26 all weapons changes explored (Image via EA)

The weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 26 are quite significant, as the entire arsenal is getting fixed power-ups in the form of locked Hop-Ups. The developers have also brought some balance changes to some of the guns, and specifically targeted any problematic loadouts. These are important changes that are necessary to avoid stale weapon metas and provide the community with more choices when playing the game.

This article will highlight all weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 26.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 26

Here are all the weapon changes in Apex Legends Season 26:

Light Machine Gun (LMG)

Devotion LMG

  • Widened reverse hipfire spread.
  • Removed improved scaling from high-tier barrels and stocks (Integrated in previous hotfix).
  • Mag size reduced to 48 (was 52)(Integrated in previous hotfix).
also-read-trending Trending

M600 Spitfire and Rampage LMG

  • Widened reverse hipfire spread

The devs provided a note explaining that the LMGs were becoming too powerful in close-range gunfights with the reverse hipfire feature. Since there is an entire category of weapons for such situations, a nerf to the recently integrated reverse hipfire for LMGs became necessary.

Pistol

Akimbo P2020 (Moved to Care Package)

  • Increased damage to 25 (was 24).
  • Decreased reload time.
  • Improved hipfire accuracy.
  • Added Hop-Up: Kinetic Feeder.

RE-45 Burst

  • Added to floor loot.
  • Also found on Energy Arsenals/

RE-45 Auto

  • Removed from the floor loot pool.

Shotgun

EVA-8 Auto (Changes integrated in previous hotfix)

  • Damage per pellet increased to 7 (was 6).
  • Reduced rate of fire.
  • Purple and Gold bolts now match other shotguns.
Mozambique Shotgun

  • Slightly tightened blast pattern.
  • Increased rate of fire in akimbo and single fire modes.
  • Increased rate of fire when using a white or blue shotgun bolt.

Peacekeeper (Removed from Care Package)

  • Increased magazine size to 6 (was 5).
  • Increased choke time.
  • Widened blast pattern.
  • Increased rechamber time.
  • No longer deals headshot damage.

Assault Rifles and SMGs will not be receiving any direct balance changes in this patch. This might be a test run for the devs to check how the meta performs with all the new Legend Amps and locked Hop-Ups. Any more necessary changes will likely be introduced as a hotfix or in the mid-seasonal patch.

Here is a quick overview of all the new Hop-Ups for the weapons arsenal:

  • Accelerator: Peacekeeper, L-Star, and Alternator
  • Graffiti Mod: Volt, Spitfire, and EVA-8
  • Gun Shield Generator: Hemlok, R-301, and Rampage
  • Selectfire Receiver: Prowler and Charge Rifle
  • Skullpiercer: Wingman, Longbow, and 30-30 Repeater

About the author
Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda.

