Apex Legends Season 26: 5 best Legends to use after the update

Apex Legends Season 26 is here, and the latest update has brought forth some of the most interesting Legend changes in the game. Bangalore and Caustic are seeing some major upgrades to their kits, and we speculate that they'll be leading the Legend meta in this season.

In this article, we will explore the 5 best Legends you can use in Apex Legends Season 26. Read below to know more.

Note: The contents of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author's own opinion.

5 best Legends to use in Apex Legends Season 26

Here's a look at the 5 best Legends that you can use in the latest season of Apex Legends:

1) Bangalore

Bangalore is a powerful Assault Legend (Image via EA)

Bangalore is our first pick for Apex Legends Season 26. The Legend has seen some massive upgrades to her kit. Her passive now has an increased 5% speed. Her Smoke Canister's speed has also been increased from 2500 to 2900, and its pullout time has been reduced as well.

Furthermore, her Legend Upgrades now provide impeccable utility on the field. She can easily destroy a number of gadgets using her electrified Smoke Grenade, and better yet, one of her upgrades allows her to revive her friendlies faster in the game. In our opinion, she is the prime meta Assault Legend in Apex Legends S26.

2) Caustic

Caustic is meta in Apex Legends S26 (Image via EA)

Caustic has been arguably one of the worst possible Legend picks in the past few seasons. However, with the latest update, his kit is seeing a major overhaul. Nox Gas is now actually quite terrifying to go up against. Its damage has been increased from 10-15. Furthermore, it causes aim-punch and also reduces enemies' visibility within the gas.

Alongside the changes to his tactical, Caustic is getting a new passive ability, Field Research, which allows him to stack unique upgrades into his kit.

His Tactical Ability, Nox Gas Trap, has been buffed, and they are now stronger and more resilient to incoming damage. The toss distance has been increased, and the trap's activation and effective radius have been almost doubled. He is going to be the perfect pick to lock down areas and hold down the fort.

3) Revenant

Revenant's transition into an Assault Legend makes him meta (Image via EA)

Ever since his transition from a Skirmisher to an Assault Legend, Revenant has become every player's worst nightmare. He has become incredibly powerful and will contest the above-mentioned Legends in securing the top spot in the Legend-meta.

In the most recent update, his tactical has been buffed, and in general, Revenant has an extremely streamlined and easy-to-use movement ability as his tactical. His ultimate ability provides him with additional armor that recharges every time you secure a knockdown. All in all, he remains a fantastic pick for players who like high-octane, aggressive gameplay.

4) Alter

Alter is a great Skirmisher Legend (Image via EA)

Alter is still relevant in the latest Legend meta in Apex Legends Season 26. She remains a prime Skirmisher Legend capable of controlling the tempo of gunfights. Her tactical ability allows her to quickly hop in and out of buildings. She can manipulate the space around her to make her opponent's life a living hell.

Her ultimate ability is arguably one of the most powerful abilities in the game. It allows players to go for a hard reset whenever they are in a sticky situation. The ability to teleport back to safety essentially provides you with a second life, allowing you to craft a more strategic approach to take down your foes, or alternatively, rotate around enemy groups safely.

5) Ash

Ash's ability kit offers a balance between both offense and defense (Image via EA)

If you like high mobility paired with something that can allow you to effectively dish out crowd control, Ash is the perfect pick for you. She has a dash as her passive ability, and her ultimate ability allows her to open up a phase breach up to 75 meters away. These abilities, combined, allow you to swiftly reposition and take a strategic approach to both offensive pushes and defensive retreats.

Furthermore, her tactical ability, Arc Snare, allows you to snare multiple enemies when upgraded. You can pair with grenades to deal devastating damage. Alternatively, you can chain enemies down temporarily and reposition to safety if you are on the run.

That's everything that you need to know about the 5 best Legends to use after the Apex Legends Season 26 update.

