Ranked changes in Apex Legends Season 26: New Drop Zones, KP adjustment, Entry Point changes, and more

EA and Respawn are incorporating some major Ranked changes in Apex Legends Season 26. The latest update will kickstart quite an interesting wave of changes to this game mode, starting from removing core features such as the Jump Master system, updating the Kill Point rewards, changing Entry Point requirements, and much more.In this article, we will take a deep dive into all the new Ranked changes in Apex Legends Season 26. Read below to know more.All Ranked changes in Apex Legends Season 26Drop ZonesOne of the biggest Ranked changes in Apex Legends Season 26 is the addition of Drop Zones. Previously, players needed to dive from the dropship and glide their way to their desired POI. Moving forward, at the start of a ranked match, 20 teams will be assigned their respective Drop Zones.Players will be presented a map-view of their drop areas across the map, and upon choosing their Legends, they will be deployed to the assigned Drop Zone via a dropship.Any enemy teams in their vicinity will be highlighted and marked as an imminent threat. Furthermore, if an enemy squad shares a Drop Zone with you, the game will add a warning for incoming threats.Dev Note: Ranked matches should allow you to get into the match before it's over - bad drops can ruin that and lose you RP. Drop Zones means that all players will land at relatively the same time and have a shot at survival without waiting for the Dropship to unload. Contested drops are still possible, but limited and manageable: no more will half the lobby drop on the same POI. You'll get the best chance at loot in your assigned Drop Zone, but efficient looting is still important in case enemies invade.AurasAuras are a new cosmetic that is part of the upcoming Ranked changes in Apex Legends Season 26. A player's aura will be visible as they select their Legends, and even when they dive from the dropship. This cosmetic remains visible even when you revive, emote, or use something in third-person view.Auras will essentially reflect your rank, and it's a great way to showcase your prowess in the most competitive playlist in the game.Read more: All Legend changes in Apex Legends Season 26KP, Entry Cost, and other changesWith the Drop Zone and auras out of the way, let's focus on the changes that are being made to the scoring and entry system with the latest Ranked changes in Apex Legends Season 26.As per the patch notes, the following items have been updated for the competitive playlist:Challenger BonusReworked bonuses when eliminating higher-ranked opponentsIf the killer's rank is 1 tier lower than the victim's: KP +15% bonusIf the gap is 2 tiers: +25% bonusIf the gap is 3 tiers: +35% bonusIf the gap is 4 tiers or more: +50% bonusEntry Cost AdjustmentBronze: 10 RP (was 0 RP)Gold: 38RP (was 35 RP)Platinum: 48 RP (was 45 RP)Kill Points Adjustment1st: 20 RP (was 26 RP)2nd: 18 RP (was 22 RP)3rd: 16 RP (was 18 RP)4th: 14 RP (was 16 RP)5th: 12 RP (was 16 RP)6th: 10 RP (was 16 RP)7th: 10 RP (was 16 RP)8th: 10 RP (was 14 RP)9th: 8 RP (was 12 RP)10th: 8 RP (was 12 RP)11th-15th: 6 RP (was 10 RP)16th-20th: 4 RP (was 10 RP)Placement Points Adjustment2nd Place: 100 RP (was 95 RP)3rd Place: 75 RP (was 70 RP)6th Place: 40 RP (was 30 RP)Last but not least, Heat Shields have been disabled in Ranked. And with that, we have covered all Ranked changes in Apex Legends Season 26.