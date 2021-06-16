5 best character abilities in Free Fire to use in Clash Squad Season 7

Characters are one of Free Fire's most prominent aspects because they possess unique skills that are helpful on the battlefield. These skills are divided into two categories: active (need activation before use) and passive (remain active all the time).

Clash Squad is a popular arcade mode that pits two teams against each other in a series of battles. The match is won by the squad that wins the most number of rounds.

Out of the 40 characters in Free Fire, players can choose any of them to play this mode but selecting the best one allows players to be more effective on the ground.

This article lists the most potent character abilities to use in Clash Squad Season 7 in Free Fire.

Some of the most potent character abilities for Free Fire's Clash Squad Season 7

1) Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Drop the Beat is an active ability of DJ Alok that generates a 5m aura that increases the ally's movement pace by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds at its most basic level.

Alok's abilities improve as he progresses. He is an excellent choice for both passive and aggressive players.

2) Camouflage

Camouflage is Wukong's active ability. This skill turns the player into a bush at its base level for 10 seconds, with a cooldown period of 300 seconds.

The transition stops when the player battles. When an enemy is defeated, the cooldown duration resets.

Wukong's skill advances as he levels up. He is perfect for close-range battles.

3) Bushido

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato's passive skill Bushido improves the enemy's armor penetration by 7.5 percent for every 10 percent loss in total HP, at its initial level.

Hayato's abilities boost as he levels up. He's a good pick for aggressive players, and he provides additional damage, which is advantageous in Clash Squad battles.

4) Sustained Raids

Sustained Raids is a passive skill that Jota possesses. This ability instantly restores 25 HP after each kill with an SMG or a shotgun at its base level. There is a five-second cooldown period for this ability.

As he advances through the levels, Jota's ability increases.

5) Riptide Rhythm

Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler has an active skill called Riptide Rhythm. It produces a sonic wave that breaks five gloo walls within 50 meters at its base level. Every gloo wall deployed increases HP recovery by four points. It has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Skyler's skills increase as he progresses through the levels.

Disclaimer: Choosing a character is a personal decision, and favoring one over the other is entirely dependent on a player's playing style.

