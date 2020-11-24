5 best character combinations in Free Fire with DJ Alok

Free Fire has a wide range of characters. These characters have special abilities and unique powers that aid players on the virtual battlefield.

One of the characters in Free Fire is DJ Alok, who is one of the most sought-after characters in the game. DJ Alok has a special ability called Drop The Beat, which creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

However, on the battleground, even DJ Alok needs his allies to maximize his potential so that he can dispense all his character attributes. This article lists down some of the best Free Fire characters to be combined with DJ Alok.

5 best character combinations for DJ Alok in Free Fire

1. Moco

Moco in Free Fire

Moco has a unique ability that allows players to tag enemies for 2 seconds upon being shot at character level 1. At level 6, the duration of the tag increases to 6 seconds.

2. Miguel

Miguel in Free Fire

Miguel has a passive ability called Crazy Slayer, which allows the player to gain 30EP for each kill. Together with DJ Alok, the combination could prove to be an invincible duo of destruction.

3. Kelly

Kelly in Free Fire

Kelly's ability increases the movement speed of the player by 1% at the base level. At the maximum level, the movement speed increases by 6%. Combining her skill with Alok’s would help players move more quickly on the battlefield.

This is one of the best character combos in Free Fire as speed combines with a constant healing source.

4. Joseph

Joseph in Free Fire

Joseph's ability, called Nutty Movement, allows players to move freely to infiltrate the enemy’s formation and disorganize them. The player's moving and sprinting speed will increase by 10% upon taking damage, and they will receive a 20% increase in speed at the maximum level.

DJ Alok's function on the ground is to open up higher opportunities for Joseph so that he can directly enter the heart of the enemy's defense and exploit them with DJ Alok's healing support.

5. Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato has a passive ability called Bushido, which increases armor penetration by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in HP. At the maximum level, armor penetration increases by 10%.

Hayato's ability will be of great help to aggressive players. With DJ Alok's skill, the HP lost by Hayato can be regained soon, making them a lethal duo in-game.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions, and what may seem right to one person may not be so to another.