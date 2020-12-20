5 best characters in Free Fire that can be purchased with coins

Since its release back in 2017, Free Fire has been one of the most popular titles in the mobile battle royale community.

Much of its credits go to the special characters that were introduced in the game. The characters have special abilities and prove to be of significant assistance on the battleground.

There are a total of 35 characters in the game, with Nulla and Primis being the default ones. All the other in-game characters can be bought from the store. However, not all of the characters can be purchased with gold coins as some of them only have buying options for diamond top-ups.

This article lists five of the best characters available in Free Fire that can be bought using coins.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. As there are many character choices in Free Fire, it is an individual's choice to use one or the other according to his/her preference)

Top 5 characters in Free Fire that can be bought with coins

Currently, there are only 11 characters in this title that are purchasable with coins. Here is a list of the five best ones:

1) Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato is a legendary samurai with a passive ability called Bushido. His ability allows him to increase his armor penetration by 7.5%, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

Once maximized to level 6, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP, the armor penetration increases by 10%.

This character can be obtained and bought from the store using either 8000 coins or 499 diamonds.

2) Maxim

Maxim in Free Fire

As per his in-game description reads, Maxim is a competitive eater and has a passive ability named Gluttony. His skill allows him to eat and use his medkits faster by 2%. However, at level 6 of his ability, he can use medkits more quickly by 12%.

Maxim can also be bought from the in-game store for 8000 coins or 499 diamonds.

3) Miguel

Miguel in Free Fire

According to his Free Fire character description, Miguel is a commander of the special forces having a passive ability called Crazy Slayer.

This ability allows him to gain 30 EP for each kill. At his maximum potential, at level 6, Miguel can gain 80EP for each frag.

It is one of the most beneficial abilities that an aggressive player can have in the game. He can be bought for 8000 gold coins in the in-game store.

4) Moco

As her in-game description reads, Moco is an outstanding hacker and has a passive ability called Hacker's Eye.

Her base level ability allows her to tag enemies' shots for two seconds, which will instantly be shared with her teammates. At her maximum potential, she can tag enemies for five seconds.

Moco can be bought from the in-game store with 8000 gold coins.

5) Rafael

As per his in-game description, Rafael is a deadly killer and has an active ability called Dead Silent.

He has an extremely useful ability, which at its base level allows him to hide gunshots on the map for eight seconds. The ability has a cooldown of 90 seconds.

Rafael can also be bought from the in-game store of Free fire with 8000 gold coins.