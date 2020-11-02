5 best characters in Free Fire as of November 2020

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. It has unique characters with special abilities which give players an advantage in the virtual battlefield.

There are 33 characters available in the game, and each one is unique and powerful. However, it is sometimes difficult to choose the best of the bunch as there are so many options available.

In this article, we take a look at the 5 best characters that are available in Free Fire.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the individual views of the writer. As there are many character choices in Free Fire, it is an individual's choice to play with one or the other according to his/her preference.)

Free Fire: 5 best characters in the game as of November 2020

Considering all the aspects and abilities in Free Fire, let us discuss the 5 best characters in the game.

1) Hayato

Hayato is a legendary samurai and has a passive ability called Bushido. After equipping the character in Free Fire, a player's armor penetration increases by 7.5%, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP. Once leveled up to 6, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP, armor penetration increases by 10%.

This is a great ability inclined more towards defensive strategies and can be used by passive players who need much more armor and utility support to survive. However, with its Awakened version, Hayato's ability gets upgraded to active and aggressive status and becomes more versatile to use both for passive as well as aggressive players in Free Fire.

2) Jota

Jota is a parkour expert and stuntman who has a primary level passive ability called Sustained Raids. This ability instantly restores 25HP with every SMG or Shotgun kill at a short cooldown of 5 seconds. However, at his maximum potential (Level 6), he will restore 40HP with each Shotgun or SMG kill.

Jota has one of the most viable abilities to use in ranked squad games. When a player kills the opponent with an SMG or Shotgun, his/her HP will instantly be recovered by a certain amount.

3) DJ Alok

In the character realm of Free Fire, DJ Alok has an ability called Drop The Beat. This ability creates a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

It is an active ability that is ideal for aggressive players and can be boosted to level 6 with character level-up cards. The maximum level provides the ability to increase the ally movement speed by 15% and to restore the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

DJ Alok has been a fan-favorite since he was launched because of his unique and versatile ability on the virtual ground.

4) K (Captain Booyah)

K's character description in Free Fire states that he is a professor and a jiu-jitsu expert who has an active ability called Master of All. In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, his allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increase in the EP conversion rate. Meanwhile, in the psychology mode, he can recover 2 EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP. However, the mode switch CD takes around 20 seconds.

The character can be escalated up to level 6 by using character level-up cards available in Free Fire. At his maximum potential, K can recover 2 EP every two seconds and up to 150 EP in psychology mode. He is one of the best characters in Free Fire because of his ability's potential and viability.

5) Jai

Jai is a character that was recently introduced by Free Fire's developers. He has a passive ability called Raging Reload. Jai has the ability to automatically reload a gun's magazine by 30% after knocking down an opponent. However, this reloading capability is limited to guns that fall under the AR, Pistol, SMG and SG classes.

This character can also be leveled up to six stages, with the maximum magazine reloading capacity being 45%, allowing a player to explore more of his/her aggressive attributes on the virtual battleground.

Jai's skill set is extremely useful in an intense one-on-one fight as he can reload fast and gun down the opponent quickly.

