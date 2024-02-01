5 best class combinations in Enshrouded

Released on 24 January 2024, Enshrouded is the latest action RPG survivor title that has captivated widespread attention in recent weeks. Set in a gigantic open-world landscape, players are free to roam in whichever direction they want, collect valuable resources, level up their character skill tree, and forge their very own destiny.

Enshrouded offers a total of 12 classes to choose from before you set forth on your journey, with each class having unique skills, strengths, and weaknesses. In addition, the title offers a vast skill tree within each class.

You are free to mix and match your character builds according to the playstyle that suits you the most. However, it can be confusing in the beginning to chalk out the correct class combination whenever you are playing co-op in Enshrouded.

For that reason, this feature lists down some of the best class combinations in Enshrouded.

5 class combinations in Enshrouded worth trying out

1) Tank and Battlemage

Tanks are one of the most useful classes in Enshrouded when up against multiple enemies simultaneously. They have the ability to soak in an incredible amount of damage. Battlemages, on the other hand, rely heavily on their mana to ditch out magical spells with the help of their wand.

Unlike the Wizard class, which specializes in a specific kind of magic, Battlemages are more about gaining spirits and intelligence to aid other classes.

When combined with the skills of the Battlemage class, Tanks tend to become invisible during battles. Their combination relies on the Tank taking the majority of the damage, while the Battlemage uses mana to kill enemies.

2) Survivor and Athlete

The Athlete class dominates the battlefield with their superior strength and stamina. They have the ability to learn the High Jump attack skill, which deals 50% more weapon damage in a blast radius.

The Survivor class, in addition to superior stamina, has some of the most lethal skillsets in the game. It is an ideal class to jump from high places on the map using their gliders.

What makes Survivor and Athlete tick together is the extra stamina they bring to the table. As a result of their superior strength and stamina, Survivors and Athletes are a great combo when treading vast stretches of the open-world map or escaping safely from higher-level enemies.

3) Ranger and Tank

Equipment plays a major part in the title’s gameplay (Image via YouTube/Kodeations)

Rangers are the long-distance experts in Enshrouded. They also excel at swiftly dodging incoming enemy attacks. The Rangers’ high mobility ensures that they can easily move away from danger.

Since a lot of flying enemies appear in the latter stages of the game, having a Ranger by your side can be a game-changer towards the end game.

Tanks go well with Rangers as they have the ability to take in a lot of heavy damage. This makes Rangers and Tanks complement each other very well, as the Tank will keep enemies occupied, allowing the Ranger to pick off one enemy at a time with their long-range abilities.

4) Wizard and Tank

Enshrouded has a robust and interconnected skill tree for all available classes (Image via YouTube/Kodeations)

Similar to Rangers, Wizards are also ranged units that deal magical damage to enemies with the help of the staff they carry. Unlike Rangers, Wizards are a high damage dealing class with healing spells at their disposal.

The biggest advantage of the Wizard class is their ability to deal massive amounts of area damage. However, they are physically weak compared to other classes. As such, complementing them with a Tank is a great option. That’s why it is advisable to pair up Wizards with a Tank.

The idea is to lure the enemy units towards the Tank, which has the ability to soak up a lot of pressure, and then use the Wizard’s area damage skills to finish the job.

5) Beastmaster and Assassin

The Beastmaster’s playstyle is situational in nature. Their playstyle revolves around animals, particularly wolves. Wild animals do not attack Beastmasters, so players can re-direct animals towards enemies.

Another notable advantage of picking up a Beast Master is that this particular character class has high resistance to poison. Beast Master’s skill tree offers decent stamina as well, and the only downside is that they lack active abilities.

The Assassin skill tree, on the other hand, relies heavily on dealing damage through explosive arrows. Furthermore, this class features more stealth attacking options than any other class in the game.

This sums up our guide on some of the best class combinations that you can opt for in the latest survival title. You can tune in to Sportskeeda to get detailed game guides and to keep up with the latest trends in the gaming world.