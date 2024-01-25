Enshrouded is a brand-new survival game developed by Keen Games that incorporates action RPG-styled combat mechanics. Set in a gigantic continent featuring mountains, deserts, plains, and forested landscapes, players can choose a path and forge their own destiny.

Like Sons of the Forest and ARK Survival: Evolved, the latest survival game has plenty of crafting and resource-collecting mechanics to keep you engaged for a long time.

Enshrouded was released on January 24, 2024, on PC and does not support cross-play, having yet to be released on other platforms like PS5 and Xbox. However, you can still play with a group of friends online, provided they also have a copy of the latest release. You must either host a multiplayer session or join one.

This article will provide a step-by-step guide on how to play co-op in Enshrouded, with detailed steps about joining or hosting a multiplayer session.

Co-op multiplayer and how to play with friends in Enshrouded?

The vibrant landscape in Enshrouded (Image via Keen Games)

Featuring a geologically diverse continent, you can either choose to explore on your own in offline mode or team up with your friends. There are a few avenues through which you can play co-op multiplayer in Keen Games' latest release. The easiest way is to set up a localized co-op server.

Setting up a local server

Starting up a local co-op server is quite easy. Follow the given steps below to set it up successfully:

On the game’s main menu, click on the play option.

You will be re-directed to a screen having three options: Private, Join, and Host.

Click on the Host option to create a public game.

You may create a new game or load up an existing server.

After creating your world, invite your friends over. You may set up a password in this step to avoid unknown players joining your server.

While hosting a co-op game may be easy, do remember that the entire server depends on the host. If they go offline, so do the rest of the co-op members.

Joining a local server

Alternatively, you may choose to join a pre-existing local server. The steps are similar to the ones mentioned above. Go to the same Play section from the menu screen, after which you’ll get three options. Click on Join and pick among the desired servers available online.

To specifically join a co-op server hosted by a friend, check the box that says, “Only Show Friends’ session”.

How many players can join a co-op multiplayer session in Enshrouded?

Up to 16 players can join a co-op multiplayer game. Beyond raiding, collecting resources, and making bases, there are additional challenges you can partake in alongside your friends.

That wraps up our guide on playing co-op in Enshrouded. For more guides and the latest updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.