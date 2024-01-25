How to setup a server in Enshrouded

It’s not hard to setup a server in Enshrouded, Keen Games’ upcoming survival game, but you do have options. Fans of this type of game probably already know exactly what to do, but if you’re new or unsure, we’re here to help you get started. Having your own server can be important if you want to play with specific people or perhaps challenge other players to see who can be the most successful in the wild.

However, if you do want to setup a server, we’ll go over all the options that are available to you in this game. As it’s still in Early Access, this could change going forward. Keen Games may add additional options for players to adjust, but right now, here’s everything you need to know.

What options do players have to setup a server in Enshrouded

1) Host your own server on your PC

You can host your friends easily enough through the client. (Image via Keen Games)

Your first option, to setup a server in Enshrouded, requires you to host it on your own PC. This doesn't cost you money, thankfully, unless you count electricity and your internet bill. Some people may choose to run this on a separate PC mainly for two reasons. If you log out, the server becomes inactive, and it's incredibly taxing to host a server for games like this and Palworld.

After clicking “Play”, you’ll get three options: Private, Host, and Join. All you can do is name the server, change the visibility, and the number of potential players. Bear in mind that the more players that can join, the greater the toll it takes on your PC.

Like Palworld, though, if you’re going to run a dedicated server on your end, you’ll need to use the Server Too to setup an Enshrouded server. This is found in the “tools” section of your Steam library. If you have the server tool running, you don’t have to be online in-game, either. It's also easy to invite this way: just invite via your friends list on Steam.

You can also run this handy dedicated server tool if you want to keep it online when you aren't around. (Image via Keen Games)

By opening the Server Tool properties on Steam, you can access the files to browse should you want to change any settings. To change settings on your server, close the tool and use Notepad to open the enshrouded_server.json file.

You can adjust the server name, password, the Save Directory, Log Directory, and the Slot Count for the server this way. When you’re satisfied, save and close the file and boot the Server Tool up again. That’s all you need to do to setup a server in Enshrouded for your friends.

2) Rent a server space via third-party

GPortal's American servers are still locked down, but other countries' are available. (Image via GPortal.com)

Another option to setup a server is to create your own with a third-party service. You can access this in game from the main menu by clicking “Play” and then “Join”. The game advertises GPortal as a place to rent a server, but you can use whichever website suits you.

When it comes to these services, just pick the number of slots and days you want for your server and choose the server location. However, at the time of writing, all of Gportal’s American server locations are sold out, as is their UK server location. The closest one to me was Frankfurt, Germany.

You may need to use another service, depending on where you live and what you want from your servers - or simply wait until GPortal has more openings available for your part of the country/world.

Do you need to setup a server in Enshrouded to play?

You can join someone else's server if you have access. (Image via Keen Games)

Thankfully, you don’t need to setup a server to play the game. You are free to play on your own PC with a local setup without having to buy or set anything else up. However, if you want to get a bunch of friends together to play, you’re going to at least need to host a server - or have someone else in your friend group host it so you can join.

You can also join other established servers online, provided they are open to anyone or you have the password to join.

Enshrouded is available in Early Access on PC. Unfortunately for console players, there will be a significant wait ahead.

