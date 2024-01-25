Enshrouded Xbox release date: When will the game launch? (expected)

What is the Enshrouded Xbox release date? This is a topic that many are curious about, as the game has only recently entered Early Access on PC via Steam. The survival/crafting title has people’s interest, but unfortunately, the console release dates are still very much shrouded in secrecy. We’ve got our best guess on when the game is going to head to Microsoft consoles, but do bear in mind it’s an estimation and not a guaranteed date.

This is based on information given by the developers and our own intuition. For now, the game is going to be exclusive to PC gamers, but that will not last forever. Here’s all that we know about the Xbox release date of the game and what to expect in the future.

Enshrouded Xbox release date: When could it possibly launch?

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, Microsoft console owners have bad news regarding the Enshrouded Xbox release date. It’s not likely to be launching anytime soon on either Xbox Series X/S or the Xbox One. There’s no telling about an actual date, but thanks to the information given out by Keen Games on X.com, we have a pretty good idea of when it could happen.

According to the developers, they’re keeping the Early Access phase on PC only, and that’s scheduled to last approximately a full year. With this information in mind, an Xbox release date or a PlayStation 5 release date for Enshrouded, for that matter, is difficult. Our estimation is January 2025 so that the game has a full year to cook in Early Access.

Naturally, it could take longer than January 2025. After all, the Early Access phases are for finding bugs, updating, and fixing issues with the game. If there are crippling, game-breaking problems, this timetable could be extended.

Will Enshrouded launch on Xbox?

Unfortunately, Xbox owners are in for a bit of a wait when it comes to playing this game on console. (Image via Keen Games)

While the Enshrouded Xbox release date is currently unknown, we do know one thing for sure: the game is certainly coming to Microsoft consoles. However, the survival game is for current-generation hardware only, so the Xbox One owners are going to be left out. This one will only be on Xbox Series X/S systems.

But if you have GeForce Now or Steam, you can play this game in Early Access and help the development cycle, along with bug-finding and error reports.

As of this writing, Enshrouded is not available on Game Pass, but this could change upon launch. It wouldn’t be unheard of to see an open-world survival game hit this subscription service, but unfortunately, information is sparse right now. It is currently available in Early Access exclusively on PC.