5 best clubs to manage in Football Manager 2023

Football Manager 2023 is the latest iteration of Sports Interactive's Football Manager series. It is the best football-management simulator game in the market. It’s a very addictive and time-consuming title that allows players to manage their favorite team the way they want and take them to the top position in the virtual universe.

Choosing a team in Football Manager 2023 is challenging due to the numerous options available. This is regardless of whether players want to choose a team with plenty of money to spend to sign some of the best stars, a challenging roster who were once dominating the leagues, or a club that has potential but is struggling to advance forward.

The following section goes over everything a player needs to know about the top teams in Football Manager 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best clubs to manage in Football Manager 2023

1) Borussia Dortmund

Sharing the league with Bayern Munich, one of the strongest clubs in the world, is the difficult part for Dortmund. The team has the right personnel and strong players that have the potential to come out victorious.

It has been 10 years since Dortmund won the last Bundesliga title. There was also the agonizing loss to Bayern Munich in the 2013 Champions League final.

The team is rather powerful and boasts a solid midfield and a formidably strong defense. The only thing needed to ensure that the goals keep flowing is a top-tier striker with a strong finishing ability. In Football Manager 2023, players will have an initial transfer budget of €10M and can start managing the team with it.

It will be a challenging task to take the club to the top position. It’s important to keep the morale high as the team will need to face their biggest rival, Bayern Munich.

2) Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur is one of the best teams to manage in Football Manager 2023. They have a lot of potential and are one of the wealthiest Premier League rosters.

When Tottenham won both the League and FA Cup in the 1960–61 season, they became the first club in the 20th century to accomplish this feat. However, they haven't made any accomplishments in recent years. The Carabao Cup is the last trophy that they lifted in 2008.

They have solid attackers, including Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. The midfield and defense need some improvements. With proper tactics and some good signings, players can achieve victory in the very beginning. It will be interesting to manage a team that is full of potential and make them win the PL title in the virtual world.

3) Barcelona

Barcelona is a very powerful club but due to its financial situation, it has been difficult to maintain its status. They have a transfer budget of 0, which makes it challenging for the gamer to manage the team properly. They now have a negative balance of €43M.

They have a lot of young talents and wonderkids such as Ansu Fati, Pedri, and more. They also have the lethal striker Robert Lewandowski. Players need to solve the financial crisis to move forward and they need to win trophies to do so.

With some proper management, they can defeat their rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid and win the La Liga title. Restoring their previous glory will be the main challenge for the gamer.

4) Aston Villa

Aston Villa is one of the most appealing teams to play in Football Manager 2023. Though with such high initial expectations, this is likely the greatest hurdle on this list. They have dreams of challenging for European football this season, and the team is possibly talented enough to achieve so.

With a transfer budget of £30m and £65k wages, players have the potential to sign two or three great stars. They have many young talents and even have a talented youth academy. To get to the top with existing players will be hard to achieve, but with some proper management and tactics, it seems possible in the virtual universe.

5) Ajax

Ajax is one of the greatest teams in the Netherlands and one of the most interesting clubs to manage in Football Manager 2023. They dominate in their league Eredivisie but struggle in the Champions League.

The Dutch champions made a tidy profit after selling Ryan Gravenberch to Bayern and selling Antony and Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United for a combined sum of over £135 million. Players will have an initial €35M transfer budget and will have to sign some footballers and form tactics to win matches.

