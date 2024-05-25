5 best demakes you can play on PC

A demake is a fun concept where games from today's generation are watered down in terms of graphics controls and gameplay to run on old hardware. A great example of this can be a demake of God of War (2018) for the PS1 where the character models, environments, and gameplay are redesigned to match the aesthetic of a title from the PlayStation 1 generation.

Most of these are unofficially made by fans and can be found on YouTube. However, a few small-scale developers have actually made unofficial demakes of some games from today's time. Here are the 5 best versions you can play right now.

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is in a particular order.

These demakes nail the aesthetic of older-generation consoles

5) Dead Space Demake

This recreation is a 40-minute experience of the original (Image via Fraser Brumley)

Dead Space on PS3 is an amazing survival horror experience that was made even better with its remake which came out in 2023. However, if you want to feel how it would play in 1999, this demake is for you. Created by Fraser Brumley, you can experience 40 minutes of gameplay in this version as it lets you take in horrors from the PS1 days.

This version captures the look of the original but strips down its details to adhere to the hardware capabilities of PS1. The Dead Space Demake gives a taste of that PS1 adrenaline rush by bringing a survival horror down to a smaller scale.

4) Bio Evil 4

This version is as hard as the Resident Evil 4 Remake (Image via Jai Popo Thomas)

Resident Evil 4 is one of the most beloved games in not just the franchise, but also the genre. This title has been ported countless times to different consoles and even received a remake in 2023. Bio Evil 4 adds a new perspective to Resident Evil 4, as this game is a side scroller instead of your regular third-person shooter.

Created by Jai Popo Thomas, Bio Evil 4 increases the difficulty of the original Resident Evil 4, by reimagining it as an SNES side-scroller shooter. The game fits the aesthetic of an SNES by creating environments and enemies that fit the system. If you find this version too difficult, you can always switch to baby mode.

3) Bloodborne PSX

Bloodborne PSX is as hard as the original (image via Lilith Walther)

FromSoftware created a masterpiece when it released Bloodborne as a PS4 exclusive. The game is still loved by the community and fans are desperately waiting for it to receive a next-gen patch. In the interim, you can experience this masterpiece in a new way by playing Bloodborne PSX, a demake of the original title.

Created by Lilith Walthe, Bloodborne PSX recreates a few good hours of the campaign and cutscenes from the original to fit the style of PlayStation 1. This version also replicates its difficulty which gets even harder because of the PS1 controls.

2) Disco Elysium: Game Boy Edition

Disco Elysium: Game Boy Edition is made by a fan who loved the original RPG (Image via Hinterland)

The original Disco Elysium has never been too demanding on hardware. However, a fan decided to go a step further and made a demake of Disco Elysium with Game Boy graphics. Not only does this remake use 8-bit versions of the original soundtrack, it also captures the aura. This version was made by Hinterland, a small-scale developer with no connections to the creators of the original game.

The best part about Disco Elysium: Game Boy Edition is that you can play it on your browser without downloading it.

1) Silent Hill 2: 20th Anniversary Demake

Silent Hill 2: 20th Anniversary is fully playable (Image via Max Parata)

Silent Hill 2 is one of the most legendary games ever created because of its heavy emphasis on the survival horror genre. As a testament to its excellence and influence, the game is also getting a remake.

However, while the fans wait for that to arrive, they can experience Silent Hill 2 in a new way. Created by Max Parata, this demake reimagines the horror classic in a top-down Game Boy Color style.

This version is fully playable, which means you can finish the entire game from start to finish. Not only that, it also includes the infamous dog ending which can be unlocked if you follow the procedure of the original game. This version follows the story beat by beat, recreating the classic in a new way.

