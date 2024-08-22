5 best drop locations for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 22 

With the return of the fan-favorite map, players are looking for the best drop locations for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 22. The map contains various Points of Interest (POIs) or drop spots where Legends can land to loot weapons and immerse themselves in the virtual battlefield. Knowing the best drop spots not only raises the stakes for victory but also gives players an edge over their competition.

The article lists the five best drop locations for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 22.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best drop locations for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 22

1) Wattson's Pylon

Wattson's Pylon (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Wattson's Pylon was introduced in Season 19 and is one of the best drop locations for Storm Point in Apex Legends. This location is recognized as a popular landing spot in Storm Point. Players can find loot in the side rooms and engage in battles in the main building.

The central building POI contains ropes and multiple levels, which Legends can use during battles to access loot and change floors, making it a suitable setting for combat. Additionally, Wattson's Pylon contains a charge tower that can be used to charge ultimate abilities, giving players an advantage over their opponents.

2) Lightning Rod

Lightning Rod drop spot in Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Lightning Rod is another one of the best drop locations for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 22. This drop spot can be found on the top right side of the map near the mountain's peak. The location includes a respawn beacon that can be used to revive fallen teammates.

This drop spot was made by combining three distinct POIs with Thunderwatch in the Season 19 Storm Point rework update, where the spot is divided into three areas where teams can land and fight other teams in third-party scenarios.

3) Echo HQ

Echo HQ (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Echo HQ is located on the bottom right side of the Storm Point map and features decent gear from mid to high-tier loot. This spot has a lot of open space outside along with enclosed space in the Echo HQ building, making it a balanced landing spot.

The Echo HQ replaced the Gale Station POI in Season 19 which puts in the list of the best drop locations for Storm Point in Apex Legends that players should try in Season 22. This location also features a spawn point for the Trident that can be used for quick escapes and traversal around the map.

4) Launch Pad

Launch Pad (Image via Electronic Arts)

Launch Pad POI takes the fourth spot on the list of best drop locations for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 22. This drop spot features an ample amount of loot with open spaces and high ground making it a versatile spot for both close and medium counters.

The Launch Pad corners the Devastated Coast, which was reworked from the Fish Farms POI. The location also has a respawn beacon that can be used for stealthy revives. The Launch Pad is preferred for players looking to get some early kills as this location is one of the primary drop spots for players in Season 22.

5) Forbidden Zone

Forbidden Zone (Image via Electronic Arts)

Forbidden Zone has taken the final spot in the list of best drop locations for Storm Point in Apex Legends. The main highlight of this POI is the prowlers, which are untamed beasts that attack the incoming players and are great for creating diversions.

The Forbidden Zone is located at the center of the map between the River's center and Zavala's crossing. Players have to be prepared as its location makes it a crossing point for multiple squads during matches.

This concludes our list of the best drop locations for Storm Point in Apex Legends Season 22. Follow Sportskeeda for more guides on Apex Legends.

