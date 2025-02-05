There are many contenders when it comes to the best early-game weapons in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Combat is a major element of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Players must understand all the intricacies of the title's realistic and brutal fighting mechanics to come out of each fight alive, which also includes scouting the world of Deliverance 2 for the best weapons, especially in the initial hours.

This title lists the best early-game weapons in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

5 best early-game weapons in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 you can use

1) Basilard

The Basilard in Kingdom Come 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

The game starts with Henry and Sir Hans Capon getting ambushed while delivering a letter to Lord Otto von Bergow. Things further escalate, seeing you stripped of all your items and finding your head stuck inside a pillory. Once you escape, you'll be armed with nothing but a hunting sword. Even though you'll encounter other weapons along the way, you should retain the sword for some time.

Once you open up to Trosky, head to Tachov, located north of Troskowitz, and complete a quest titled 'The Blacksmith's Son' to access Radovan and his smithy. Trade the aforementioned hunting sword with Radovan to get one of the best early-game weapons in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, a basilard.

2) Dagger

A dagger in the game (Image via Deep Silver)

A dagger is one of the best early-game weapons in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 if you want to engage with the game's stealth mechanics. Equipping a dagger will allow you to stealth kill an enemy from behind, which will not alert guards in your position and will take out a soldier in one hit.

If you want a free dagger early on in the game, you must reach the Semine settlement, which will be southwest of Troskowitz. In the northwest part of the region, you'll come across a pond with a dock holding a picnic basket. Search inside to find a dagger along with some bacon and Troskowitz beer.

3) Dogwood Village bow

The bow in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

It is always recommended to be at an advantage in a combat system as brutal as Deliverance 2. While engaging in melee combat is fun in its own right, attacking enemies with ranged weapons allows you to damage them without dealing with their attacks. While crossbows and firearms are better in terms of damage, a bow works great in the early hours, especially if you have a higher strength stat.

To get one of the best early-game weapons in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 for free, you must start from Troskowitz. Search for a path that starts from the southwest corner of the region but then goes northwest, splitting in the middle of the journey to Tachov. You'll now be at the apex of an inverted pyramid-esque structure on the map, which will be filled with trees on the inside.

Just before the apex, look eastwards and discover a hidden route. Head inside and you'll find an arrow target stuck on a tree. Look behind it to acquire a Dogwood village bow along with some ammunition. You'll also find a marksman's kit, which you can use to repair the bow.

4) Skalitz Axe

The axe is one of the many great weapons in the sequel (Image via Deep Silver)

While this titular axe isn't the strongest, the fact that you can obtain it early and also for free makes it one of the many best early-game weapons in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. It will likely be an upgrade from whatever you were holding on to previously.

On the southwest border of Troskowitz, search for an empty-looking barn/farmhouse. Its opening will be on the right side, while a bench sits beside it. Head inside the structure and look towards its rightmost area to find the Skalitz axe lying on the table beside a hammer.

5) Broadsword

The broadsword in the second Kingdom Come Deliverance (Image via Deep Silver)

The reason that this particular broadsword is one of the best early-game weapons in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is that you do not need to go out of your way to find it. It does good damage considering you get it for free. You'll acquire this sword while completing the Mutt side quest in the game.

While it is a side quest, completing it reunites you with your furry pet, making it an essential event. The quest will take you on a wild goose chase as you search for the dog from one place to another. Finally, you'll end up finding him south of Nomad Camp, but he'll also attract a pack of wolves. Kill them all and the quest will near its end.

But before leaving the area, head inside their den nearby to find the titular broadsword amongst other loot.

