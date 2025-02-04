Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 walkthrough: How to complete The Blacksmith's Son side quest

The Blacksmith's Son is a short side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 that can be accessed early in your playthrough. Not only does it provide an in-depth tutorial about blacksmithing, but it's also a viable way to get into the wedding party. You can then progress through the Wedding Crashers main quest in the title.

This guide will help you complete The Blacksmith's Son side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

The Blacksmith's Son side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Location

Radovan, the blacksmith, is located at Tachov (Image via Deep Silver)

During the Laboratores main quest, you can talk to various people to get more information about the Semine wedding. Consequently, speak with Radovan, who is sitting at the Troskowitz tavern. Next, choose the following prompts:

Trending

"I'm not local."

"I'm Henry."

"I'm looking for work."

"I'd prefer the smithy."

You can also ask for more information about the wedding and complete the objectives of the Laboratores quest. When the Wedding Crashers quest starts, navigate to Tachov and interact with Radovan. Select the prompt "I'm here about the job," to start The Blacksmith's Son side quest. The main objective is to make a sword and prove yourself worthy to Radovan.

Also read: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 trophy guide

The Blacksmith's Son side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Walkthrough

Take all materials from the chest at the blacksmithing station (Image via Deep Silver)

The Blacksmith's Son is essentially a side quest that teaches you the blacksmithing mechanics in the title. After talking to Radovan, open the nearby chests and take Fastening material, Scrap metal, and Steel. Select the option Start Blacksmithing, choose Hunting Sword, and begin the crafting process.

First, move the sword base back and forth in the furnace to heat its different parts. Then, you must blow the fireplace to increase the temperature. Ensure to move the sword around to turn all its parts into a bright golden color.

Continuously blow the fireplace and move the sword base around (Image via Deep Silver)

When done, transfer the sword base to the anvil where you must hit it with the hammer. Press and hold your attack key to strike harder. However, make sure to hit different parts of the sword base evenly. Start hitting from the bottom and go upwards gradually. After that, turn around the sword base and repeat the same process.

Also read: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 vs Manor Lords - similarities and differences explored

Evenly forge the sword when it has an increased temperature (Image via Deep Silver)

After a while, you will notice that the gold color fades as the sword cools down. Subsequently, put it back in the furnace and follow the previous method to heat it properly. Transfer it to the anvil and start forging again as it turns golden.

When the sword cools down for the second time, select Quence and Finish to temper it on the fireplace again. When done, you will obtain the Hunting Sword and complete The Blacksmith's Son side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

You can then ask Radovan various questions about blacksmithing and the wedding. You will also gain access to sleep on a bed and store items inside a chest in his place.

Check out more Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 news updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.