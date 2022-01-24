5 best electric cars in Forza Horizon 5

Forza has always tried to include as many different sorts of automobiles as possible, and Forza Horizon 5 follows that tradition by including a large number of electric vehicles.

Some of the greatest electric vehicles in this game are fan favorites that have been popular since the game's launch, and some players may not even notice it.

When compared to their gas-powered counterparts, electric vehicles are becoming a more popular alternative throughout the world, and it's only natural that Forza Horizon 5 would feature the best of electric cars hugely.

Outside of serious racing, electric cars are far quieter than gasoline-powered vehicles. This doesn't inherently imply anything positive or negative in Forza Horizon 5. Still, the silence of an electric car allows players to listen to audio sources outside of the game, such as a podcast or music playlist.

Forza Horizon 5: Best electric cars in the game

Electric vehicles in Forza Horizon 5 feature a sleek design that emphasizes appearance over performance, and their normally better stats may instantly distinguish them from other cars in the game.

1) 2013 Mclaren P1

The P1 is one of the fastest cars in the Forza series, with a peak speed of at least 250 mph (402 km/h). The P1 picks up speed rapidly from a standstill or corner exits, taking 2.8 seconds for 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) and 5.2 seconds for 0 to 100 mph (161 km/h), due to tight gear ratios. However, the car is prone to have a significant degree of wheelspin when the traction control is turned off.

2) 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder

The Porsche 918 became one of the quickest X Class cars in the game thanks to improved performance in the Horizon series. Due to its hybrid setup, the 918 Spyder has one of the fastest acceleration runs of any road car, hitting 60 mph (97 km/h) in 2.2 seconds and 100 mph (161 km/h) in 4.9 seconds. It has a peak speed of 214 mph (344 km/h).

3) 2019 RAESR TACHYON Speed

The 2019 RAESR Tachyon Speed (abbreviated as RAESR TS '19) is a RAESR AWD electric concept supercar that has appeared in Forza Horizon 4 from Update 33, as well as Forza Horizon 5. Tachyon Speed is one of the lightest electric cars in Forza, with a curb weight of 3198 lb (1451 kg).

Tachyon Speed is driven by six electric motors with a combined output of 1251 horsepower (933 kW) and is capable of reaching speeds of 240 miles per hour (386 kilometers per hour).

4) 2015 BMW i8

The 2015 BMW i8 is a rear-wheel-drive hybrid supercar manufactured by BMW that debuted in Forza Horizon 3 as part of the Rockstar Energy Car Pack and has since been standard in all future games.

The BMW i8 can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in 4.3 seconds and achieve a peak speed of 155 mph (250 km/h), yet its performance in the Forza games is different: 3.6 seconds to 60 mph (97 km/h), 9 seconds to 100 mph (161 km/h), and a top speed of at least 194 mph (312 km/h).

5) 2013 Ferrari LaFerrari

The LaFerrari is the successor to the Enzo Ferrari, codenamed F70 and Italian for "The Ferrari." F150 is the name of the project. Its hybrid powertrain allows for rapid acceleration from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in 2.9 seconds and 5.2 seconds for 0 to 100 mph (161 km/h). Its peak speed ranges between 216 mph (348 km/h) and 221 mph (356 km/h) in the Forza series.

