Brawl Stars is a popular 3v3 multiplayer battle arena mobile game developed by Supercell, the creators of Clash Royale and Clash of Clans. It is a MOBA title in which players control Brawlers, characters who have different rarity levels and abilities.

Season 29 of Brawl Stars, called Paint Brawl, started on August 1, 2024, and will end on September 5, 2024. As new Brawlers are added to the game each season, the competition becomes even more intense.

This article lists the five best Epic Brawlers in Brawl Stars Season 29.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

What are the 5 best epic Brawlers in Brawl Stars Season 29?

1) Edgar

In Brawl Stars Season 29, Edgar has an agile self-sustain build to defeat opponents tactically. He hits with two short-ranged punches from his scarf. This not only deals damage but heals 35% per punch with a short cooldown.

With his Super, Vault, Edgar leaps in the air and over obstacles onto a targeted area. He then deals quick damage to the enemy with boosted movement speed.

Screenshot of Edgar (Image via Supercell)

Tip

Edgar's Super demands precise timing to be effective. It’s best used to engage single enemies when their support is out of the picture or when their primary damage dealer is on cooldown.

Players can also deploy their Super strategically to evade incoming lethal attacks. By anticipating and accurately timing their opponent's Super, they can not only dodge by vaulting but also exploit the enemy's vulnerabilities for a counterattack.

2) Nani

With her twin-stick shooters, Nani provides a skill check for the lobby. Designed originally as a security camera, this Brawler was later modified for surveillance usage.

Nani fires three projectiles: the middle one travels in a straight line, while the other two diverge and then re-converge, creating a diamond-shaped trajectory. The character can adjust the range of this trajectory.

When Nani activates her Super, Manual Override, she takes control of Peep, allowing her to maneuver him remotely to collide with enemies or walls. Upon impact, Peep will explode, dealing significant damage and knockback.

Screenshot of Nani (Image via Supercell)

Tip

Maximize the damage of Manual Override by using the star power of Autofocus. With Peep's heavy damage, this tactic should be used to target specific enemies like in Bounty Hunter or Gem Grab. It can also be used for area denial by forcing enemies off objects or into unfavorable positions.

Peep can serve as an effective spying tool. By directing it to strategic locations, players can gather crucial information. If Peep is destroyed before reaching its destination, players can utilize Warp Blast to teleport to that spot.

3) Griff

Griff is known for its ability to deal damage and hold spaces on the map. He uses three waves of attacks. Each one fires three coins that spread out in a cone formation, allowing him to inflict heavy concentrated damage at close range.

When activated, his Super, Cashback, fires five banknotes in a wide cone that spins in place for a moment, dealing substantial damage both as they travel outward and as they return to him after spinning.

Screenshot of Griff (Image via Supercell)

Tip

Griff can lock enemies in vulnerable positions by angling its Cashback diagonally in narrow passages and chokepoints.

Players should use him from maximum range to deliver instant double damage. However, at close range, he has a chance to hit multiple enemies.

4) Frank

Frank is a tank Brawler with a devastating area-of-effect attack. Burning the midnight oil, he works at the mortuary in the morning and spins tunes at the club by night. His Super, Stunning Blow, is recharged whenever he takes damage from an enemy.

Frank swings and slams his hammer on the ground, dealing heavy damage to multiple enemies within its cone range. When his Super is activated, he swings and slams the hammer again to create a large shockwave that stuns enemies.

Screenshot of Frank (Image via Supercell)

Tip

Players can use Frank's basic attack twice to bait opponents to push towards them. Once the enemies are in range, they can use Stunning Blow to stun and defeat them instantly.

Anyone playing Frank should avoid being aggressive and focus on adding pressure by pushing enemies back, creating space, denying zones, and taking map control.

5) Emz

Emz is one of the most feared Brawlers in Brawl Stars because of her area-denial ability and powerful wide-reaching attacks. While she is said to work for her Uncle Mortis at the mortuary, we hardly ever see her there as she is too busy selling hairspray online.

Emz shoots a stream of hairspray that can deal heavy damage to multiple enemies proportional to the distance between her and them. Her Super, Caustic Charisma, creates a toxicity cloud that follows her. Enemies within the cloud are slowed down and take damage over time. While the ability is active, she is immune to stuns, pulls, and knockback.

Screenshot of Emz (Image via Supercell)

Tip

Players can use Emz' Super while being chased by high-mobile Brawlers like Edgar or Mortis. Its slowing effect inhibits enemies from dealing much damage. This allows players to escape while dealing damage at the same time.

