5 best features of PUBG Mobile 2.9 update: New Frozen Kingdom mode, Popularity Annual Gala, and more

PUBG Mobile has announced the release date of its latest 2.9 update, bringing with it a flurry of hope and excitement among the fans. This update is going to change the dynamics of the game with a new theme, weapons, and vehicles, further improving the gameplay of PUBG Mobile. From a Snowy Village theme to hide-and-seek gameplay, it is poised to enchant players seeking adventure during winter.

The PUBG Mobile 2.9 update features a lot of exciting changes that are aimed at improving the overall gameplay. We'll discuss the five best features update has to offer.

Five best features in PUBG Mobile 2.9 update

1) New theme mode: Frozen Kingdom

The Frozen Kingdom theme mode is available from November 7, 2023, to January 7, 2024. This PUBG Mobile theme, inspired by the upcoming winter, brings a captivating new area known as the Snowy Village that offers players an immersive experience with distinctive architectural styles, landscapes, and hidden treasures scattered throughout.

To ensure a quick-witted battle, snow bombs are present across red zones that can transform players into Lively Snowpals. Winter-themed snow rail within the Snowy Village provides a high-speed travel experience. This theme also brings a quest to locate Snow Toddlers within the Snowy Village. Bringing them to the Lucky Snowman leads to valuable crates.

The Snowball Blaster Pistol present in this Frozen theme allows players to create snow cover & transform opponents into Lively Snowpals, restricting their mobility. Lastly, the update introduces unique vehicles, the Snowboard and Reindeer, adding an exciting dimension to the gameplay experience.

2) WOW gameplay update

Expand Tweet

The 2.9 update brings a co-create space for easy access to strategies, creations, events, and more. Security review improvements enhance the reporting system, providing detailed violation penalty information. The update will enable the showcasing of friends' statuses and creations, allowing creators to share feedback and comments.

Various gameplay devices such as the character EXP device grouped object action device, and special effect device are introduced, which provide creators with more dynamic options. Gameplay device improvements include the buff management device, timing device, audio device, skill management device, and PvE enemy spawn device, enhancing the diversity of gameplay experiences.

Furthermore, the update includes expanded decorative elements and introduces new map templates like Hide and Seek, Snowy Village, Battle Isle, and Zombie Station, each offering unique gameplay scenarios. The addition of activities like Sky Control, Gold Rush, Bazooka Parkour, Snowboard Descent, and Flying Reindeer Circuits injects dynamic elements into the game.

3) Improved firearms and vehicles in PUBG Mobile

The firearms in PUBG Mobile have undergone significant improvements in the latest update. Designated marksman rifles like SKS, SLR, QBU, Mini14, and Mk12 now support the Full-Auto Mod attachment, allowing them to switch to a full-auto firing mode with adjusted shooting intervals. This enhancement provides players with more versatility in combat situations.

Vehicle performance has also been enhanced with adjustments to popular models like the Dacia, Coupe RB, and Mirado. These vehicles now have improved default health and total fuel, ensuring a smoother and more reliable driving experience.

Four-wheeled vehicles now boast greater stability and less sliding. This update refined the overall vehicle mechanics, minimizing jerky movements during driving and parking.

Furthermore, players will now find custom garages permanently spawning on all maps. These garages offer the convenience of choosing a specific vehicle to spawn, providing strategic advantages in gameplay. Each garage is capable of spawning one vehicle and can be located at fixed positions across the map.

4) Popularity annual gala

The Popularity Annual Gala in PUBG Mobile promises an exciting competition for players to showcase their influence and stand out in the game. The event spans from November 15, 2023, to December 15, 2023, offering participants the chance to earn prestigious titles, name tags, and avatar frames that symbolize their popularity.

To join, players need to reach at least Player Level 2 and Popularity Level 3. Throughout 10 rounds, they will be paired with opponents of similar influence every three days. The objective is to accumulate Popularity points, with the victor claiming 50% of their opponent's points, driving a competitive edge.

Ladder promotion rules add an extra layer of excitement, with initial grades determined by Popularity at the end of the first round. Climbing the ranks ensures higher rewards, making each battle significant. The Final Showdown in round 10 will ultimately determine the final ladder grade and rank, and the rewards will be distributed accordingly.

5) Team Popularity Battle Event

The Team Popularity Battle Event in PUBG Mobile is set to ignite fierce competition and camaraderie among players. This event offers a thrilling platform for teams to showcase their collective influence from December 20, 2023, to January 7, 2024.

In this eight-round event, teams of comparable strength will face off every two days. Within each team, players will engage in 1v1 Popularity Battles to determine their rankings. The team with the highest total score will emerge victorious. In the event of a tie, there will be a tiebreaker.

Winners can claim Battle Points from the defeated team. Players within a team having the same score can jointly claim the level and ranking rewards. Participation in the Team Popularity Battle promises an exhilarating experience for players to not only showcase their popularity but also forge lasting connections within their teams.

These are the five best features of the latest PUBG Mobile 2.9 update. The new theme mode and weaponry are sure to bring a new level of excitement among players.